Former Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka has completed his nationality switch from England to Austria

Chukwuemeka is eligible to represent multiple countries' national teams, including England and Nigeria

He represented England at youth levels and is now set to play for Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka has officially completed his nationality switch from England to Austria ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Chukwuemeka, who is eligible to represent Austria by birth, England by naturalisation and Nigeria through his parents, has opted for the country of his birth.

He was born in Austria and moved to England as a child. He represented the Young Lions at various youth levels, but never earned a senior call-up.

The Borussia Dortmund star was rumoured to have switched to Nigeria in 2025, but sources close to him debunked the news, claiming he has yet to decide his future.

Chukwuemeka switches to Austria

On February 16, it was reported that the Austrian Football Federation had approached Chukwuemeka about the possibility of pledging his international future to the country of his birth.

The FIFA Change of Association platform has confirmed that the switch is successful and the player is now fully eligible to play for the Austrian national team.

He completes his switch alongside Paul Warner, who was also born in Austria, and has dumped Germany to play for his country at the senior level.

According to Goal, Chukwuemeka could make his debut in the coming days with Austria set to face Ghana on March 27 and South Korea on March 31.

Nigerians reacted to the news of the switch, claiming he could have considered playing for the Super Eagles, with many citing failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a reason.

@ehalmoctan wrote:

“For CONTEXT, Omo Naija isn't playing at the WORLD CUP 😅😂😂😂. Carney Chukwuemeka was born in Vienna, Austria to Nigerian parents, raised in England. He played for England youth internationals but has zero senior caps. Austria pursued him ahead of the 2026 World Cup.”

@jaejnotwo wrote:

“He’s defo going World Cup could’ve chosen Nigeria with the talent that’s upcoming 🔥”

@kryptixk wrote:

“Nah what. How did Nigeria let this happen?”

@mrmass93 wrote:

“Embarrassing for Nigeria, these are the talents they need to progress.”

@FrancisBobo6 wrote:

“Look at this small boy😂 You no even look our face 🇳🇬”

@footyboy001 wrote:

“Still didn’t switch to Nigeria lol😅.”

The former Aston Villa player will relinquish his British passport as the Austrian constitution forbids their citizens from holding a second passport.

He previously renounced his Austrian citizenship when he wanted to acquire a British passport, having satisfied the requirements to become a Brit.

