England squeezed out a 1-0 victory away in Andorra in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Harry Kane scored the only goal as Thomas Tuchel won his first three games without conceding

The former Chelsea manager has hit out at his players, that he does not like their attitude despite winning

Thomas Tuchel is not a happy man with his England national team players despite their 1-0 win away at Andorra in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Tuchel managed his third game in charge of the Three Lions after taking over at the start of the year, and despite the win, he had strong words for his players.

Thomas Tuchel screams at England players during their 1-0 win over Andorra. Photo by Manaure Quintero/AFP.

According to , the German tactician became the first-ever England national team manager to win his first three games without conceding a goal.

He beat Albania 2-0 and Latvia 3-0 in the opening two games during the March international break, both of which were FIFA World Cup qualifying games.

Tuchel slams England players

Speaking to ITV Sport after the match, as quoted by The Standard, the former Chelsea manager claimed it was not a great performance from his side as they completely lost momentum.

“I’m not happy with the performance, of course,” Tuchel said. “We started quite well in the first 25 minutes. This was the only part where I had the feeling it was a matter of time.

“We created a lot of chances, half-chances, and a lot of set-pieces. I felt we would score and keep going, but we completely lost the momentum. We couldn’t get it back through the whole first half."

He summarised the performance as one with a lack of urgency, lack of quality, and lack of energy, and called for improvement before the next game on Tuesday.

“We can just admit it: that’s not what we expect from us. We need to do better. We must look at it in detail and address it directly and do better on Tuesday [against Senegal].”

Harry Kane celebrates with Noni Madueke after scoring for England against Andorra. Photo by Bradley Collier.

Harry Kane makes history in England's win

Captain Kane, off the back of his Bundesliga-winning season with Bayern Munich, his first career trophy, scored the only goal of the game and achieved two historic milestones

He has now scored 72 goals for the Three Lions, meaning he has scored more international goals than four iconic strikers: Luis Suarez, Miroslav Klose, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Didier Drogba.

Tbr Bayern Munich striker also hit 450 career goals for club and country, one of the few forwards who have achieved that in the sport. His goals cut across Tottenham (280), Bayern (82), England (72), Millwall (9), Leyton Orient (5), and Leicester City (2).

