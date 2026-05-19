Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to leave Manchester City after 10 historic years at the Etihad

The Spaniard won 20 trophies at City, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League

Manchester City are already preparing for life after Guardiola with a replacement shortlist emerging

Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to end his iconic spell at Manchester City this summer, bringing down the curtain on one of the most dominant managerial eras in Premier League history.

The Spanish tactician is expected to step down after City’s final league game of the season against Aston Villa on Sunday, despite previously insisting he still had one more year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola celebrates with the FA Cup trophy he won for Man City on May 16, 2026. Photo: Ed Sykes

Source: Getty Images

The development has sparked huge reactions across the football world, with Guardiola widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in modern football after transforming City into a global powerhouse during his decade-long reign.

End of a dominant era

According to the Daily Mail, Guardiola will walk away from Manchester City after 10 years in charge, having delivered unprecedented success to the club.

The 55-year-old reportedly informed people close to him weeks ago about his decision, while the club has already begun notifying commercial partners ahead of an official announcement.

Guardiola signed a contract extension in November 2024 that was due to keep him at City until June 2027, but reports now suggest he has decided that the end of the current campaign is the right moment to step away from the dugout.

Manchester City are said to be preparing a grand farewell for the legendary manager, with Sunday’s final match against Aston Villa expected to become an emotional occasion at the Etihad Stadium.

An open-top bus parade is also reportedly planned for Monday as the club celebrates Guardiola’s incredible achievements and potentially another Premier League title.

BBC also reported that naming the newly expanded North Stand after Guardiola is among the options currently being considered by the club hierarchy.

Guardiola repeatedly denied exit rumours

Interestingly, Guardiola publicly denied speculation surrounding his future on multiple occasions in recent weeks.

Ahead of Manchester City’s FA Cup final clash against Chelsea, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager insisted he was still committed to the club.

When asked by BBC Sport whether he would remain City manager next season, Guardiola replied:

“Yeah. I am here, I have a contract.”

The Spaniard also dismissed suggestions that Wembley could be his final appearance as City boss.

“No way,” Guardiola told reporters while stressing that he still had “one more year” remaining on his deal.

On Monday, during a press conference before City’s trip to Bournemouth, Guardiola appeared frustrated by repeated questions about his future.

“So many times — I have one more year,” he sighed.

He also laughed off rumours that Manchester City could name part of the Etihad Stadium after him.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, I have no idea about that,” he said.

“They don't have to do anything, honestly.”

Guardiola transformed Manchester City

Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016 after successful spells with Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Since arriving in England, he has completely changed the landscape of English football.

Under his leadership, City have won six Premier League titles, including a historic four consecutive league crowns.

He also guided the club to its first-ever UEFA Champions League triumph and helped establish Manchester City as one of the biggest football institutions in the world.

In total, Guardiola has won 20 trophies during his spell at the Etihad Stadium.

His attacking style, tactical innovations and ability to consistently rebuild winning teams have earned widespread admiration across world football.

The Catalan coach also developed several stars into elite players while helping City dominate domestically for much of the last decade.

Life after Guardiola

Attention has now shifted towards who could replace Guardiola if his departure is officially confirmed.

Pep Guardiola won the treble for Manchester City in 2023. Photo: James Gill

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is emerging as one of the leading candidates to succeed him.

Maresca previously worked under Guardiola at Manchester City and is highly respected within the City Football Group structure.

Reports claim the Italian held discussions with City officials before leaving Chelsea earlier this year.

The Athletic also revealed that Maresca informed Chelsea twice that he had been approached regarding the possibility of replacing Guardiola.

Despite the expected managerial change, there remains speculation that Guardiola could still maintain some connection with the City Football Group in a different role away from coaching.

Guardiola’s final trophy push

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Guardiola could still end his Manchester City reign with more silverware as the club remain locked in a tense Premier League title race with Arsenal.

City also lifted the FA Cup after beating Chelsea at Wembley, meaning the legendary Spaniard could potentially bow out with a domestic double if results go their way on the final day of the season.

Source: Legit.ng