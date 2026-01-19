Senegal clinched the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a dramatic extra-time win over Morocco

Sadio Mane claimed Player of the Tournament after a commanding campaign for the Teranga Lions

Nigeria’s Super Eagles finished third but left the awards ceremony empty-handed

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations delivered everything football fans crave, including late drama, controversial calls, heroic performances, and history-making moments.

From the group stages to a tense final in Rabat, AFCON 2025 kept the people of the continent glued to their screens.

Senegal emerged as champions after a hard-fought 1-0 extra-time victory over hosts Morocco, dramatically sealing their victory, much to the delight of Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

However, while several stars were celebrated during the awards ceremony, Nigeria’s Super Eagles and their top attackers were surprisingly left out.

Here’s a full breakdown of the biggest winners and the notable snubs from the AFCON 2025 awards.

Senegal win second AFCON trophy

Senegal were crowned AFCON 2025 champions on Sunday night after edging Morocco 1–0 in the final played in Rabat.

The decisive moment came in the 94th minute when Pape Gueye struck the winning goal after a tense, goalless 90 minutes, BBC Sport reports.

The final was not without controversy. A late VAR-reviewed penalty awarded to Morocco caused prolonged stoppages and heated debates.

However, Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy produced a defining moment, saving Brahim Díaz’s attempted Panenka to keep his side alive.

Despite late pressure from the hosts, Senegal held firm to lift the trophy, while Morocco settled for second place. Nigeria finished third after an impressive tournament run.

AFCON 2025 Awards

Final standings:

Champions: Senegal

Runners-up: Morocco

Third Place: Nigeria

Major individual award winners

CAF’s individual awards celebrated players who consistently delivered standout performances throughout the tournament.

Player of the Tournament (Golden Ball): Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Mane once again proved his elite status, leading Senegal with experience and crucial contributions.

His influence on and off the pitch played a major role in Senegal’s title-winning campaign.

Best Goalkeeper: Yassine Bounou (Morocco)

Bono was exceptional between the sticks, producing match-saving performances throughout the tournament and anchoring Morocco’s run to the final.

Golden Boot (Top Scorer): Brahim Díaz (Morocco)

Despite the heartbreak in the final, Díaz enjoyed a historic AFCON, scoring five goals and becoming the first player to find the net in five consecutive matches at a single tournament.

Fair Play Award: Morocco

The hosts were recognised for their discipline and respect for the game across the competition.

Nigerian players snubbed despite strong numbers

One of the biggest talking points from the awards was Nigeria’s absence from the individual honours list.

The Super Eagles finished as the tournament’s highest-scoring team yet failed to claim a single award.

According to ESPN, Ademola Lookman recorded seven goal contributions (three goals and four assists), while Victor Osimhen also impressed with six goal contributions of his own.

Despite these numbers, both former CAF Player of the Year winners were overlooked.

While Senegal and Morocco dominated the awards, many believe Nigeria’s performances deserved greater recognition.

Controversy rocks AFCON 2025 final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, hosted by Morocco, concluded amid significant controversy. But the tournament's competitive integrity was questioned following a series of incidents involving unsportsmanlike conduct and disputed officiating.

Senegal ultimately claimed their second continental title with a dramatic 1-0 victory in extra time over the hosts.

