Super Eagles new invitee Chibuike Nwaiwu has reacted after making his debut during the win over Iran

Eric Chelle invited Nwaiwu as a replacement for Calvin Bassey for the friendly matches against Iran and Jordan

Nigeria defeated Team Melli 2-1 in Antalya, Turkey, with goals from Moses Simon and Akor Adams

Super Eagles new star Chibuike Nwaiwu has spoken after making his debut against Iran during the friendly match on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Eric Chelle invited Nwaiwu as a replacement for Calvin Bassey after the Premier League defender withdrew from the squad due to a back injury.

Eric Chelle gave debut to two players during Nigeria's win over Iran. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by the NFF, Nwaiwu came on as a second-half substitute for Igoh Ogbu in the 57th minute, with the scores at 2-0 and saw out the rest of the game.

Other than Nwaiwu, Chelle also handed a debut to newly-invited Emmanuel Fernandez, while Phillip Otelle and Yira Sor wait for their chance.

Moses Simon opened the scoring for Nigeria in the sixth minute after a brilliant pass from Samuel Chukwueze. Akor Adams added the second off Ademola Lookman’s assist in the second half.

According to Team Melli, Iranian captain Mehdi Taremi pulled one back in the 67th minute, and despite the pressure in the closing stages, the Super Eagles held on for the win.

Nwaiwu speaks after his debut

Trabzonspor defender Nwaiwu expressed his delight after making his debut for the Nigerian national team in his first invitation to the Super Eagles.

He admitted that it is a dream come true for him as every player wants to play for their country, and he is happy to have that opportunity.

“I think it’s a privilege to represent my country because every footballer’s dream is to represent their country. I’m very happy to be here to represent my country, and I’m happy to make my debut,” he said.

See the video on X below.

“I believe in God, and I believe hard work pays, right from the time I played in the NPFL. I always say I will wear the national team shirt and I want to represent my country, and when I got the text at my club, I was very happy and excited and very happy to be here to wear the shirt.

“I was very excited, and because of the excitement, I almost missed my flight, and when my club posted it, it was a great moment for me.”

Chibuike Nwaiwu applauds Super Eagles' performance against Iran. Photo by Orhan Cicek.

Source: Getty Images

The former NPFL star praised 2026 World Cup-bound Iran as a good team and applauded the Super Eagles’ effort to defeat them.

The 22-year-old would hope to have more opportunities when the Super Eagles take on the Jordanian national team in the second match, while Iran would take on Costa Rica.

Iran's coach sends message to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Iran's head coach Amir Ghaleonei applauded Nigeria as a good team and described the match as a good preparation for his team.

Iran will face Costa Rica in their second match as they try to regroup in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Source: Legit.ng