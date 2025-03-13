Real Madrid have knocked city rivals Atletico Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League yet again

Real Madrid have knocked Atletico Madrid out of the UEFA Champions League, and one of the talking points was Julian Alvarez’s penalty, which was disallowed during the shootout.

Both sides battled it out for 210 minutes over two legs, and nothing could separate them with a 2-2 aggregate scoreline, forcing the game into a penalty shootout.

Antonio Rudiger and the video assistant referee’s intervention saved Real Madrid’s blushes after Lucas Vazquez missed his kick to put Atletico in the driver's seat.

Why Alvarez's penalty was disallowed

A controversy ensued after Atletico’s second taker during the shootout, Julian Alvarez, saw his penalty disallowed after a VAR review, which has left fans questioning why.

The Argentine forward slipped as he hit it, and a VAR review revealed that he had inadvertently touched the ball twice, resulting in the goal being disallowed.

According to IFAB’s rule 14 on penalty kicks:

“The kicker must not play the ball again until it has touched another player.”

It was disallowed because the rules state that penalties can not strike both feet. His spot-kick hit his left foot before going in.

Vazquez missed afterwards for Madrid, before former Madrid star Marcos Llorente missed for ATM, and Antonio Rudiger sealed the win for Madrid.

Simeone reacts to disallowed penalty

Atletico boss Diego Simeone arrived at the post-match conference furious and asked the journalists if anyone saw that the former Manchester City striker touched the ball twice.

“To anyone here: raise your hand if you saw that Julián touched the ball twice in the penalty. Come on! And? Ready? Nobody raises theirs. Another question,” he told Diario Sport.

"I've never seen VAR call to review a penalty in a shootout, but well, they would have seen that he touched it, I want to believe, I want to believe they saw he touched it.”

According to El Larguero, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner denied having the feeling of touching the ball twice when he took his spot kick.

“I didn't feel anything [about touching the ball with both feet],” he said.

