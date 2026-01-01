Premier League side Chelsea and head coach Enzo Maresca have agreed to part companies on the first day of 2026

Reports emerged on December 31, 2025, that the tension between manager and club has reached breaking point

The Italian won the UEFA Europa Conference League and the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup during his time

World champions Chelsea and head coach Enzo Maresca have agreed to part company on New Year's Day as reason emerges on why the manager asked to leave.

Maresca led Chelsea to the UEFA Europa Conference League and the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup in his first season, the first trophies under the Boehly-Clearlake era.

Chelsea part ways with manager Enzo Maresca on January 1, 2026. Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images.

The Italian has a contract with the club until 2029, but in a twist of event, Chelsea published a statement confirming both parties have discontinued their relationship.

“With key objectives still to play for across four competitions, including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track,” the club’s statement reads.

The club did not announce any immediate or interim appointment for the vacant position ahead of their match against Manchester City on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Why Chelsea sacked Enzo Maresca

Chelsea did not make a solitary decision to part ways with the Italian, but after a poor run of form in December and his public comments, both parties decided to separate.

Multiple sources claimed that the relationship between the manager and the club’s hierarchy had deteriorated to the breaking point before his exit.

Maresca is said to not be a fan of the hands-on approach of having to explain his on-pitch decisions to the club’s board as he believes it hinders his focus.

The manager backed out of the post-match conference after the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge. Initial reports claimed he was feeling unwell, but it was later confirmed that he opted not to and sent his assistant, Wily Caballero.

Enzo Maresca and captain Reece James after his final game as Chelsea manager. Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Images.

Journalist Ben Jacobs added that the manager had also clashed with the club’s medical department, with the club wanting to influence decisions over players' workload and welfare, a move Maresca believes communicated a lack of protection and interference.

According to The Athletic, the former Leicester City manager has informed the club twice of his contact with Manchester City when the managerial position becomes vacant.

Pep Guardiola could leave the club at the end of the season, and Maresca, who had worked as the club's U21 coach and Guardiola's assistant in the treble-winning season, wants to be in contention for the position.

Chelsea’s sister club RC Strasbourg head coach Liam Rosenior is one of the potential replacements as the board wants to have a new manager in the coming days.

