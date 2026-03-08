Cedric Bakambu is confident DR Congo will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite protests from Nigeria

The Super Eagles have been urged to focus on rebuilding instead of relying on FIFA to rescue their World Cup hopes

UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun told Legit.ng he believes FIFA could side with DR Congo

Nigeria may have to come to terms with missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to UK-based Nigerian journalist Samuel Omaenikun.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is currently awaiting a ruling from FIFA after submitting a petition alleging that the DR Congo national football team fielded ineligible players in the decisive African playoff match.

Nigeria lost the match on penalties, which allowed DR Congo to progress to the intercontinental playoff stage.

However, the NFF later claimed that players who recently switched international allegiance, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, may not have been eligible under Congolese nationality laws, BBC Sport reports.

Speaking to Legit.ng, Omaenikun said Nigeria should not rely on administrative decisions to revive their World Cup qualification hopes.

“Nigeria should honestly begin to move forward and stop hanging hopes on this petition.

“Football results are supposed to be decided on the pitch. If the Super Eagles wanted to be at the World Cup, the best way would have been to win the playoff game in the first place.”

Why FIFA could side with DR Congo

According to Omaenikun, FIFA’s eligibility rules often differ from domestic nationality laws, which could make it difficult for Nigeria’s protest to succeed, especially if the players in question have met FIFA's criteria for eligibility despite conflicting national regulations.

The UK-based journalist explained that FIFA typically prioritises its own regulations regarding nationality switches and international clearances when determining player eligibility.

“In many of these cases, FIFA will examine whether the players were properly cleared through their official process.

“If the documentation was approved before the match and the players met FIFA’s criteria, then it becomes extremely difficult to overturn a result after the game has been played.”

Omaenikun added that governing bodies are usually cautious about changing match outcomes unless there is overwhelming evidence of wrongdoing.

“Overturning a playoff result is a very serious decision. FIFA would need very clear proof that the players were completely ineligible. Without that, the likelihood is that the original result will stand.”

DR Congo striker eyes World Cup qualification

Meanwhile, DR Congo striker Cedric Bakambu has openly spoken about his dream of helping the Leopards qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

According to Africa Soccer, the forward recently said he would “trade anything” to help his country reach football’s biggest stage as the team prepares for an intercontinental playoff clash against either Jamaica or New Caledonia.

FIFA, via its website, on Wednesday, March 4, confirmed the final line-up for the playoff tournament, naming DR Congo as Africa’s representative.

The development by the football governing body all but ended Nigeria’s hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In an accreditation notice circulated to journalists ahead of the competition, FIFA detailed the tournament format and listed the six participating nations, with Nigeria excluded.

Ndidi slams FIFA over delayed ruling

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has urged FIFA to provide clarity over the Nigeria Football Federation’s petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo, as uncertainty continues to surround Nigeria’s chances of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite the seriousness of the complaint, FIFA has yet to release an official decision on the matter.

