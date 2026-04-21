Nimbus Pronos has shared its prediction for the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brighton

The world champions will travel to the South Coast in search of a win amid a run of consecutive losses

Chelsea, under Liam Rosenior, has won once in their last eight league matches and has lost the last four

Nimbus Pronos, the feline oracle, has shared its prediction for the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea.

Brighton will host the world champions at the AMEX Stadium on Tuesday, April 21, at 8 pm, as both sides seek a win to boost their chances of securing a European spot.

Liam Rosenior's Chelsea seeks redemption at Brighton. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Liam Rosenior's Chelsea currently sit sixth on the Premier League table, while Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton sit ninth, but only one point separates the two sides.

Chelsea is in dire need of a win, as they have won only once in their last eight Premier League matches and have lost their last four.

The Blues’ UEFA Champions League quest for next season appears to have ended, but they could still secure an Europa or Conference League spot.

Chelsea will be without youngster Estevao Willian after he withdrew against Manchester United due to a hamstring injury, which could take weeks.

Joao Pedro missed the Manchester United tie, and Rosenior admits he would be a late call. Enzo Fernandez is fine after his injury-forced sub against United, while Levi Colwill featured for the U21 as he steps up his recovery from ACL injury.

Mysterious cat predicts Brighton vs Chelsea

The feline oracle popular for predicting football results, Nimbus Pronos, has shared its prediction for the Premier League match between Chelsea and Brighton.

There was a long hesitation between the bowls labelled Chelsea and draw before it finally settled for the middle bowl, signalling a draw for the match.

If the match turns out the same way, it would be a bad result for Chelsea, as it means they could end up as low as 11th on the table at the end of the week.

Rosenior disagrees with Cole Palmer

Chelsea star Cole Palmer, speaking ahead of the loss to Manchester United, admits that everything would change if the team fails to qualify for the Champions League.

“I believe in what the club is doing. Hopefully, we can win a lot. If we're not in the Champions League, a lot changes. Everything changes, really,” Palmer said.

Liam Rosenior disagrees with Cole Palmer's interview. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

It is unclear whether Palmer was referring to the club generally or his future at the club, but his manager, Rosenior disagrees with the England international.

“I actually got sent Cole’s interview. I thought it was an outstanding interview by someone who cares about the football club,” Rosenior said as quoted by London Evening Standard.

“Not everything changes, but what I don’t want to do is sit here and talk about us not qualifying for the Champions League, because we’re still fighting for it.”

Mysterious cat got Chelsea vs Man United wrong

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted a Chelsea win against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge, but it turned out wrong.

Matheus Cunha scored the only goal for the Red Devils as they secured a vital win in their quest for Champions League places next season.

Source: Legit.ng