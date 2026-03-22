Emmanuel Fernandez has accepted his first Super Eagles call-up without hesitation, despite being eligible for England

The 24-year-old defender overcame years in semi-professional football to reach Rangers and lift the EFL Trophy at Wembley

Fernandez’s goal-scoring ability adds an extra dimension to Nigeria’s defense ahead of the four-team tournament in Turkey

Emmanuel Fernandez recently received his first call-up to the Super Eagles squad ahead of a four-team tournament in Turkey.

Originally slated to take place in Jordan, the competition was moved due to escalating conflict in the Middle East and will feature Nigeria, Iran, Jordan, and Costa Rica.

England-born defender Emmanuel Fernandez has received his first call-up to the Super Eagles. Photo by Alan Harvey

Source: Getty Images

Fernandez earned his first Nigeria call-up after his impressive performances this season for Rangers, scoring five goals from his defensive position, per Transfermarkt.

The England-born centre-back didn’t hesitate when the call came in.

“When the call came in I couldn’t say no. There was no way I will turn down a chance to play for a great football nation like Nigeria. The idea is to go in there and make a mark,” Fernandez told OwnGoal Nigeria.

The 24-year-old defender’s excitement underscores the prestige and emotional pull of representing Nigeria, even for players eligible to play for other countries.

Fernandez's journey through the ranks

Fernandez’s path to international recognition was far from straightforward.

The England-born defender started at Brentford’s academy but spent several years in semi-professional football with Ramsgate, Margate, and Spalding United, clubs where most players’ dreams quietly fade.

Emmanuel Fernandez is delighted to represent Nigeria despite being eligible to play for England. Photo by Alan Harvey

Source: Getty Images

Despite these setbacks, Fernandez persisted, bridging the gap between potential and reality with determination.

As seen on Fotmob, the 24-year-old defender’s break came at Peterborough United, where he proved his worth and eventually lifted the EFL Trophy at Wembley in 2025, cementing his status as a dependable player.

Rangers soon came calling with a £3 million move, offering him a bigger stage, which Fernandez embraced fully.

His rise through the ranks demonstrates resilience and commitment, qualities that have now earned him a place in the Super Eagles squad.

Choosing Nigeria over England

Born in London, Fernandez had the option to wait for a potential England call-up.

However, he opted for Nigeria, following in the footsteps of fellow Rangers alumni like Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey.

This decision by Fernandez to snub England reflects both a personal and professional calculation, a chance to compete on the international stage, and his emotional connection to his Nigerian heritage.

Nigeria’s head coach Eric Chelle has expressed confidence in Fernandez’s ability to contribute positively to the Super Eagles, highlighting his dual role as a solid defender and goal-scoring threat.

With the four-nation tournament in Turkey providing a platform to showcase his talent, Fernandez is determined to make an immediate impact and secure a more permanent place in the Super Eagles setup.

Chelle release Super Eagles list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has announced his 23-man squad for the upcoming international friendly on March 27, with Fernandez among the players invited.

The three-time AFCON champions will participate in a four-nation tournament at the same time as the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoffs scheduled to take place in Mexico.

Source: Legit.ng