Victor Osimhen was instrumental in Galatasaray's 1-0 Champions League victory over English champions Liverpool

The Nigerian international, who returned from injury after one month, scored the decisive penalty goal at RAMS Park

After the game, the striker and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk shared a special moment, exchanged pleasantries and swapped shirts

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen made the headlines after helping Galatasaray to secure a 1-0 win over English champions Liverpool in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old troubled the entire Liverpool defence from start to finish as his side claimed maximum points at RAMS Park on Tuesday night.

He only returned to the starting line-up after a month out of action, having suffered an injury while on international duty with Nigeria.

Victor Osimhen was a thorn in the flesh for Virgil van Dijk in the Champions League. Photo: Gerrit van Keulen.

Osimhen grabbed the only goal of the encounter when he struck from the penalty spot to give his side their first win.

Following that strike, he became Nigeria’s leading scorer in the Champions League with 10 goals in 18 appearances.

After the game, a special moment came when he exchanged pleasantries with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk before the pair went on to swap shirts.

It was a moment of respect for the duo after producing another night of brilliance on a Champions League night.

In his post-match reaction, Osimhen said, per Soccernet:

"This is the biggest competition in the world, and we want to go far. We really have the quality to make sure that we achieve this objective.

"It's not going to be easy, we have to take each game as it comes. We still have some games coming, and we will be ready. We'll try to give our all to ensure that we make history with this club."

It was Liverpool's second loss in the Champions League as they were handed a 5-1 defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt on Matchday One.

Head coach Arne Slot was asked about his impression of Florian Wirtz's performance for the team in recent times. The tactician said via SPORTbible:

"The focus is always on the new signings. Which is normal if you see the money we spent.

"I think Florian, especially in the first half, was involved in the chances we created. He was many times involved in dangerous situations tonight.

"From the starting XI, there were 3/4 positions different and we had to manage minutes tonight. That’s why we do need to rotate a bit - not everyone is as adjusted to each other."

Victor Osimhen scored from the spot as Galatasaray defeated Liverpool in the Champions League. Photo: Justin Setterfield.

