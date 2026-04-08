Kai Havertz's late strike gave Arsenal a vital win over Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal on April 8

The trio of Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United is set to benefit from the Gunners victory

Two extra places are allocated to the best-performing leagues in Europe based on their seasonal coefficient rankings under UEFA's revamped format

The Premier League is set to secure at least five spots in the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal defeated Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at the Estadio Jose Alvalade on Tuesday, April 8.

Kai Havertz came off the bench to score a dramatic 91st-minute winner, giving the Gunners a crucial advantage ahead of the second leg and boosting their chances of reaching the semi-finals.

Mikel Arteta and Kai Havertz during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg between Sporting and Arsenal in Lisbon. Photo by: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal also had a goal from Martín Zubimendi ruled out by VAR for offside against Viktor Gyökeres.

Despite creating several chances, Sporting were unable to break through as Arsenal produced a disciplined defensive display before Havertz’s late strike sealed a vital away win, per Sky Sports.

The victory marks Arsenal’s first win after back-to-back defeats to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final and Southampton in the FA Cup.

Why the PL gets 5 Champions League spots

UEFA awards an additional Champions League place to the two best-performing leagues across its three club competitions: the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

England has topped the rankings for most of the season, with all nine of its representatives reaching the knockout stages.

Arsenal’s victory over Sporting Lisbon has now confirmed that the Premier League will receive an extra slot for the 2026/27 Champions League. This means the top five teams will qualify directly for the competition.

Following the introduction of the new format in 2024, the two highest-performing leagues each season are granted an additional place. Newcastle United previously benefited from this rule in the 2025/26 campaign.

With Arsenal’s latest result, England has secured one of the extra spots, while Spain is currently in a strong position to claim the other.

Arsenal hand Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United a major boost ahead of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Chelsea Football Club/Chelsea FC.

Source: Getty Images

Premier League table

Arsenal currently lead the Premier League table with 70 points, while Manchester City sit second, nine points behind the Gunners, per ESPN.

A resurgent Manchester United occupy third place with 55 points, followed closely by Aston Villa in fourth with 54 points.

Reigning champions Liverpool are struggling in fifth with 49 points, just one point behind Chelsea FC in sixth.

Brentford and Everton are two points further back in seventh and eighth place, respectively.

Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Sunderland remain within touching distance, while Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth are still firmly in the race.

Arteta includes 3 Nigerians in Arsenal squad

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta named three Nigerian youngsters in the first team training session on Monday, April 6.

Arteta invited Josh Ogunnaike (defender), Khari Ranson (goalkeeper) and Andre Harriman-Annous (forward) from the academy to train with the first team squad at Sobha Realty Training Centre in London Colney before their trip to Portugal.

Source: Legit.ng