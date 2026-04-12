Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has shared his thoughts after his team lost 3-0 to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League took a massive blow with the home defeat

The Blues set an unwanted record of losing three consecutive matches without scoring for the first time since 1998

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has shared his thoughts after helplessly watching his side lose 3-0 to title-chasing Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi and Jeremy Doku got on the scoresheet to condemn the Blues to a devastating loss in front of their home fans in London.

Chelsea players react during their loss to Manchester City. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

The win boosted Manchester City’s title hopes as they closed the gap on Arsenal, while Chelsea’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League took a blow.

According to Squawka, Rosenior's side set an unwanted record of losing three consecutive Premier League matches without scoring for the first time since 1998.

The run of poor results under the English manager has set the fanbase on fire as they call for his sack, despite most wanting a loss to dent rivals Arsenal's title hopes.

Rosenior reacts to Chelsea’s loss

Rosenior admitted that Chelsea were not good enough against Manchester City, particularly in the second half when their opponents scored three goals.

“Not good enough in the second half. We didn't start well. We had moments to clear the box and keep the ball, but we didn't. They were camped in our half for the first five minutes, and then we conceded a goal,” he told BBC Sport.

“Then it's a similar story for the past month now in terms of dealing with setbacks. If you go down against teams as good as this, what you have to do for the next five minutes is to stay in the game. It ended up being a really, really difficult second half.”

The former RC Strasbourg manager took responsibility for the defeat and added that he will rebuild the team’s habits and values, which will translate to results.

He nailed their second-half performance on lack of confidence and warned that his team must improve as they have another huge game next week.

“We can't forget that we were playing against a team in massive form, pushing for the title. But we need to win games like this. That's why I have come to the club,” he added.

Liam Rosenior reacts during Chelsea's 3-0 loss to Manchester City. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

“When you make these errors, the feeling and flow of the game changes. We have to make sure we need to do better in those moments if we want to win a game of football.”

The manager, even though he has not dismissed this season, is already looking forward to the next season and confirmed that he will sit with the board to decide the business for next season.

Guardiola sends message to Arsenal

Legit.ng previously reported that Pep Guardiola sent a message to Arsenal after Manchester City humiliated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Spanish manager is already looking forward to a potential title decider against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium after beating their London rivals.

Source: Legit.ng