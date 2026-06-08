The history of the United States is stitched into its flags, each design marking a turning point in the nation’s journey

From the pine tree banners of 1775 to the 50-star flag of today, these emblems tell stories of independence, expansion, and unity

Exploring their evolution reveals how a young republic expressed its ideals through colour, stripes, and stars

Flags have always been powerful symbols of identity, unity, and resistance. In the United States, the story of its flags reflects the nation’s struggle for independence, growth, and eventual emergence as a global power.

From the pine tree banners of 1775 to the familiar 50-star flag of today, each design carries a piece of history and meaning.

The Liberty Tree Flag symbolises America’s fight for independence with its bold pine tree design. Photo credit: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This article explores the fascinating timeline of old American flags, highlighting their origins, symbolism, and the milestones they represent. By tracing these designs, we gain insight into how a young nation expressed its values and aspirations through cloth and colour.

Liberty Tree flag

In 1775, American ships in New England waters flew the “Liberty Tree” flag. It featured a green pine tree on a white background with the words, “An Appeal to Heaven.” This symbol captured the colonists’ plea for divine justice in their fight against British rule.

The Liberty Tree inspires national pride as it waves over Fort McHenry. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Don’t Tread on Me flag

Also in 1775, the Continental Navy adopted the “Don’t Tread on Me” flag. Its bold warning reflected the determination of the revolutionaries to resist oppression.

The Sons of Liberty Flag represents resistance as it waves during the American Revolution. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Grand Union flag

On January 1, 1776, the Grand Union Flag was raised at Prospect Hill. It combined 13 red and white stripes with the British Union Jack in the canton, symbolising both unity among the colonies and ties to Britain.

Betsy Ross Flag

By May 1776, Betsy Ross reportedly sewed the first American flag. This design introduced the iconic stars and stripes, which would evolve into the enduring national symbol.

13-Star Flag

On June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress resolved that the flag should have thirteen stripes and thirteen stars, representing a “new constellation.” Each star stood for one of the original states, including Delaware, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

Cowpens flag

The Cowpens Flag, carried at the Battle of Cowpens on January 17, 1781, symbolised the resilience of the Third Maryland Regiment. The actual flag still hangs in the Maryland State House today.

Star-spangled banner

On September 14, 1814, Francis Scott Key wrote *“The Star-Spangled Banner”* after witnessing the flag survive bombardment at Fort McHenry. It later became the national anthem in 1931.

Expansion flags

As new states joined the Union, stars were added to the flag. From the 15-star flag in 1795 (Vermont and Kentucky) to the 36-star flag in 1865 (Nevada), each addition marked America’s territorial growth.

Confederate flag

In 1861, the first Confederate flag, known as the “Stars and Bars,” was adopted in Montgomery, Alabama. It represented the seceding states during the Civil War.

Modern flags

By June 24, 1912, President Taft signed an Executive Order standardising the flag’s proportions and star arrangement. The 48-star flag followed, then the 49-star flag in 1959 (Alaska), and finally the 50-star flag in 1960 (Hawaii), which remains today.

The Confederate Stars and Bars reflects division during the Civil War era. Photo credit: SimpleImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Legacy of the American flag

The American flag is more than fabric; it is a living record of history. From revolutionary cries of liberty to symbols of unity across 50 states, each version tells a story of struggle, resilience, and progress. Its evolution reflects the nation’s journey from rebellion to republic, and from republic to global influence.

See all the photos of the flag here.

Nigeria's flag before Independence

Legit.ng earlier reported that as Nigeria celebrates its 64th year of independence, it's a fitting moment to reflect on the nation's journey and its symbols of unity and identity. One such symbol is the flag that represented Nigeria before it gained independence in 1960.

Source: Legit.ng