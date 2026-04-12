Former Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel has previewed Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential final World Cup outing

Ronaldo at 41 will lead Portugal to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada

The former Liverpool and Aston Villa goalkeeper thinks Ronaldo could be a detriment to the Portuguese national team

Former Premier League goalkeeper has made a shocking admission about Cristiano Ronaldo’s appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41, will feature at possibly his last tournament as he winds down his illustrious career, hoping to capture the only elusive trophy.

Brad Friedel questions Cristiano Ronaldo's role in Portugal's World Cup squad. Photo by Tim Clayton.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo has featured at five World Cup tournaments starting from the 2006 edition, and he, alongside Lionel Messi and Guillermo Ochoa, would make history as the only players to feature in six if they play this year, as noted by World Soccer Talk.

Friedel speaks about Ronaldo's performance

There have been concerns about Ronaldo’s style of play and his suitability for the team since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when coach Fernando Santo benched him.

Santo left the team after the tournament, and Roberto Martinez restored Ronaldo as the focal point of the team, starting with the 2024 European Championship.

Former USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel has joined those who have raised concerns about how Ronaldo will fit into the talented Portugal squad ahead of the World Cup.

“All players time out at some stage, and it is just how it goes, I mean, you look at Ronaldo, and he still looks unbelievably fit, but the way that he plays has changed,” he told talkSPORT.

“It's there to see, and there comes this time when the players could be a detriment to the overall team. And they're also the type of players that you can't put on the bench, and if you leave them out of the team, then that's all that's talked about for the whole World Cup.

“Ronaldo nowadays, especially when the team's defending, he's not going to do a lot. So, are you going to be the coach that can play against the better teams in the world and defend with 10? That's a tough thing. It's a tough thing to do.”

Friedel, despite his concerns about Ronaldo, believes that Lionel Messi can still function in a different way with the setup of the Argentina national team.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Scaloni built the team around Messi in such a way that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has the opportunity to play with freedom.

“The good thing about Messi is that he’s never had to defend; teams have always been built so that he can move freely on the pitch. That’s how it’s always been,” he concluded.

DR Congo dares Cristiano Ronaldo

Legit.ng previously reported that DR Congo dared Cristiano Ronaldo after the Leopards qualified for their first World Cup in 52 years.

DR Congo sports minister Didier Bodembo believes that his team will leave Cristiano Ronaldo in tears during their first match on June 17.

Source: Legit.ng