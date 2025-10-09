Super Eagles can no longer qualify for the 2026 World Cup through the best runners-up route

Topping Group C ahead of Benin Republic and South Africa is the only option remaining for the three-time African champions

Nigeria will tackle Lesotho on October 10 before taking on Benin in Uyo in the World Cup ticket decided on October 14

Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup have taken a major hit after the backup plan that could have earned the Super Eagles a playoff ticket was ruled out.

The results from Match-day 9 in the World Cup qualifiers sealed Nigeria’s fate in that regard, leaving only one possible route, which is finishing top of Group C.

Unfortunately, that task now looks almost impossible for the three-time African champions.

With four African teams featuring Gabon, Madagascar, Burkina Faso, and Cameroon already surpassing Nigeria’s maximum attainable 17 points, the dream of qualifying through the intercontinental playoff route is officially over, per THISDAY.

A look at the battle in Group C

The Group C race now belongs to Benin Republic and South Africa, while Nigeria plays catch-up heading into the final two qualifiers.

As seen on FIFA's official website, both countries sit on 14 points each, three points ahead of the Super Eagles.

Nigeria’s final two matches against Lesotho on Friday and Benin on Tuesday have become must-win games, but even with six points, Nigeria’s fate still depends on others dropping points.

For South Africa, the coast looks clear as they are playing both their remaining matches against Zimbabwe and Rwanda at home in Durban.

Winning both games will take their overall total to 20 points, a tally Nigeria cannot reach.

Benin Republic also have a strong hand, though their final clash in Uyo against the Super Eagles could still shape the outcome of the group.

As it stands, Nigeria must not only win but also pray for unexpected results elsewhere, as anything short of that, and the 2026 World Cup will be another tournament watched from home.

Super Eagles prepare for must-win matches

Despite the mathematics, the Super Eagles are keeping focus ahead of their clash against Lesotho.

The team trained in Polokwane, South Africa, with 20 players participating in the second session on Wednesday, and the atmosphere in camp, sources say, remains professional.

Many within the camp understand the odds stacked against them, but they are determined to give a fight to the very end.

Since making their World Cup debut in 1994, Nigeria has missed two tournaments in 2006 and 2022, and this current campaign threatens to make it two in a row.

The Super Eagles face Lesotho on Friday before hosting Benin Republic in Uyo on Tuesday, and getting two wins might not be enough.

Troost-Ekong gives Nigerians hope

