Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is on the verge of being sacked following his recent loss to Bournemouth

A former Gunners captain is concerned to take over if the Spanish coach fails to win the trophy this season

Arsenal lost the Carabao Cup to Manchester City and were edged out of the FA Cup by Southampton in the quarterfinals

Some members of Arsenal’s board are reportedly considering parting ways with Mikel Arteta if he fails to secure both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles this season.

The Spanish manager began the 2025/26 campaign strongly, guiding the team into the knockout stages of three competitions before suffering setbacks in two.

Mikel Arteta is on the verge of losing his job as the manager of Arsenal. Photo by: Glyn KIRK / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The North London club missed out on the Carabao Cup after losing to Manchester City in the final and were later stunned by Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Arsenal secured a crucial 1-0 win over Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final. However, a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium dealt a blow to their Premier League title ambitions.

The Gunners had the chance to move 12 points clear at the top, but Manchester City’s 3-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday, April 12, reduced the gap to six points, with City scoring all three goals in the second half at Stamford Bridge.

Fabregas tipped as possible replacement

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are already planning for a possible future without Arteta should he fail to deliver the Premier League title after eight years in charge.

Former captain Cesc Fabregas has reportedly been identified as a leading candidate to replace the Spaniard.

Fabregas holds an advantage over other potential successors due to his deep connection with the club, having spent eight years at Arsenal between 2003 and 2011.

During that time, he won the FA Cup and reached a Champions League final before later joining Barcelona. He also played for Chelsea before retiring in 2023 and transitioning into management.

The former Spain international is currently under contract until 2028, meaning Arsenal would likely have to pay compensation to secure his services.

Fabregas has impressed in his first managerial role at Como, guiding the Italian side into contention for European qualification following their promotion.

Meanwhile, Como president Mirwan Suwarso has hinted that Fabregas has the potential to manage top clubs in the future, including Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Chelsea, according to talkSPORTS.

Cesc Fabregas is set to replace Mikel Arteta as the coach of Arsenal ahead of next season. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA and Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Arsenal fans. Read them below:

@OJIJeFREDRICK said:

"Sacking Mikel and also bringing an inexperience coach who haven't manage any club in the EPL is not a good news.

"Even if the club decides to sack Mikel if he did not win any title pls Arsenal get us an experience coach Like pep, Luis Enrique.

"We don't want another young manager.

@ElSwissos wrote:

"Fire a Spanish manager, a former Arsenal player with zero managerial experience to Hire a Spanish manager, a former Arsenal player with zero managerial experience.

"Great achievement!"

Arsenal fan sues club

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal’s damaging 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth has sparked anger across the fanbase, but one supporter in Uganda has taken his frustration to a level few could have imagined.

A fan identified as Eric Kyama has reportedly issued a formal notice of intent to sue Arsenal Football Club, its players, and manager Mikel Arteta, accusing them of “professional negligence” after the result at the Emirates.

Source: Legit.ng