Manchester City and Arsenal will take the Premier League title race to the wire with six matches left in the season

Arsenal appeared to be cruising to the title, but their 2-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth has changed the dynamics

Manchester City beat Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge to close the gap to six points with one match at hand

The 2025/26 Premier League title race has taken a different dynamic after Manchester City and Arsenal suffered different fate on matchday 32.

Arsenal lost 2-1 to AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium, thanks to goals from Eli Junior Kroupi and Alex Scott, while Viktor Gyokeres scored for the Gunners.

Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Bournemouth reopens Premier League title race. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City defeated Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge with goals from Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi and Jeremy Doku to blow the title race open.

The win helped Manchester City close the gap at the top of the table to six points with a game at hand and a potential title decider against Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s side will host the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2026 in a potential title-deciding match in Manchester.

Legit.ng compares Arsenal and Manchester City’s remaining matches in the Premier League title run-in.

Comparing Arsenal and Manchester City’s matches

Arsenal's remaining fixtures

Arsenal will take on Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League for a chance to reach the semi-final, before traveling to the Etihad to face City.

The Gunners’ remaining matches are Newcastle United, Fulham, West Ham, Burnley and London team Crystal Palace on the final matchday.

As noted by Sky Sports, Arsenal will host the Magpies at the Emirates Stadium, having secured a narrow 2-1 victory at St. James Park on September 28, 2025.

The Gunners will welcome Fulham to North London after Newcastle. Mikel Arteta’s squad scored a narrow 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage in October

West Ham will host Arsenal at the London Stadium after a 2-0 loss in the first leg. This match will pose its own challenge as the Hammers are fighting a relegation battle.

Arsenal beat Burnley 2-0 away in the first leg and will welcome them to the Emirates in the penultimate game, while they will face Crystal Palace, which they beat 1-0 in the first leg.

Manchester City’s matches

Manchester City have seven matches left, including their outstanding match against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium. Their next match is against Arsenal at home.

After their match against Arsenal, they will face matches against Burnley, Everton, Brentford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa in the title run-in.

Man City beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in the first leg at Selhurst Park and would hope to repeat the same result at the Etihad to close the gap on Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola remains hopeful Manchester City could win the Premier League title. Photo by John Walton.

Source: Getty Images

The Citizens will travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley, having won 5-1 in the first leg, while they will face Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium, having won the first leg 2-0.

Guardiola's side will host Brentford next. They defeated the Bees 2-0 in the first leg. City would be wary of Bournemouth, which derailed Arsenal despite beating them 3-1 in the first leg.

City's final game of the season is at home against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. As noted by BBC Sport, City lost the first leg 1-0 and must be wary as the Villans are chasing a Champions League spot.

Guardiola sends message to Arsenal

Legit.ng previously reported that Pep Guardiola fired a title warning to Arsenal after Manchester City humiliated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Manchester City boss is already looking forward to a potential title decider against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium after beating their London rivals.

Source: Legit.ng