Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup, ending the Gunners’ quadruple hopes

Mikel Arteta admitted he was “very sad” after the loss but defended goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Arsenal have now lost their last four League Cup finals, extending a historic unwanted record

Arsenal’s hopes of securing a historic quadruple this season came crashing down after a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

Pep Guardiola’s side once again showed their dominance on the big stage, with Nico O’Reilly emerging as the unlikely hero for the Cityzens.

A second-half brace from Nico O'Reilly ensured Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-0 in Sunday's Carabao Cup final to earn Pep Guardiola's 19th trophy in charge of the club. Photo by Charlotte Wilson

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, the young full-back struck twice in quick succession during the second half, scoring two headers within four minutes to leave Arsenal stunned at Wembley.

His first came after a costly error from Kepa Arrizabalaga, who allowed Rayan Cherki’s cross to slip through his hands, gifting O’Reilly a simple finish at the far post.

Things went from bad to worse for the Gunners when O’Reilly added a second, heading home from a Matheus Nunes delivery to seal the victory.

Despite late efforts from substitutes Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Jesus, who both hit the woodwork, Arsenal could not find a way back as Manchester City secured yet another trophy under Guardiola.

Arteta admits pain after Carabao Cup final defeat

After the match, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to Sky Sports, did not hide his disappointment following the defeat.

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal's defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup leaves a bad taste. Photo by Glyn Kirk

Source: Getty Images

"I'm very sad. It's a hard one to take. We know how much it means and how much we wanted it.

"The fact we haven't managed to deliver that is disappointing and leaves a bad taste."

The defeat marks another painful chapter for Arsenal in the League Cup, extending their poor record in finals.

It was their first appearance in the competition’s final since their 2020 FA Cup win, but once again, silverware slipped through their fingers.

Arteta backs Kepa despite costly mistake

Arteta also addressed his decision to start Kepa ahead of first-choice goalkeeper David Raya, despite the Spaniard’s costly mistake in the final.

"I can never promise a player to play certain competitions, they have to earn it and do enough.

"We are guided by what we see. What he's done in the competition and how he helped us to get us to the final, I believe it was the right thing to do.

"Errors are part of football, and unfortunately it happened in a crucial moment."

Looking ahead, the Arsenal boss remains determined to rally his players and finish the season strongly.

"I want the players to have some perspective.

"What this team has done in the last eight months is incredible, and we're going to use the disappointment and the fire in the belly to have the most amazing two months we ever have had together.

"That's on us, we'll manage that energy in the right way. Now we have to go through that pain and disappointment, that's normal and it's part of football."

Despite the setback, Arteta’s message is clear as he insists Arsenal must channel their frustration into motivation as they aim to end the campaign on a high note.

Mysterious cat predicts Carabao Cup final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a cat famously known as Nimbus the King had predicted the outcome of the Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The cat, popular for predicting the outcome of football matches, has tipped Man City to lift the title.

Source: Legit.ng