A bookmaker released new Ballon d'Or 2026 odds nearly two weeks after the World Cup final, with Harry Kane leading the pack

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal both held top-favourite status at different points during the World Cup tournament

The updated rankings reflect a major shift in sentiment as the World Cup fades and the new European club season approaches

Harry Kane has emerged as the clear frontrunner for the 2026 Ballon d'Or as the hype from the FIFA World Cup in North America fades away.

The picture looked very different while the tournament was still running, with multiple players bearing the honour of being called favourites.

Harry Kane is the leading favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Photo by Eddie Keogh.

Source: Getty Images

According to Polymarket Sports, which tracked shifting odds throughout the tournament, the race changed hands multiple times but once the dust settled, it was Kane who moved to the front.

Ousmane Dembele entered the competition as the leading favourite, having guided PSG to a second Champions League title ahead of the World Cup.

Mbappe, who ended the club campaign without a trophy at Real Madrid, still drew strong support during the tournament on the back of personal performances that yielded 10 goals and four assists.

Messi, at 39 years old, was the favourite at one stage after scoring eight goals and four assists for Argentina. His chances dropped sharply only after Argentina lost in the final.

Yamal, despite a relatively quiet tournament by his standards, briefly became the favourite after Spain beat Argentina to claim the World Cup title.

Kane emerges as Ballon d'Or favourite

According to new odds published by bookmaker Kalshi, the England striker holds a 51% probability as attention turns from the World Cup to club football.

The rankings, which surfaced roughly two weeks after the World Cup final, show Lamine Yamal in second place at 25%, Kylian Mbappe at 11%, Rodri at 8%, and Lionel Messi at 5%.

The Bayern Munich forward combined an impressive club season with six goals at the World Cup, contributing to England's third-place finish. That combination of club and international output appears to have carried the most weight in the post-tournament assessment.

With the new European season beginning to take shape, the window for players to build or rebuild their cases before the Ballon d'Or vote closes is now open.

English media hypes Arsenal star

Legit.ng previously reported that English media hyped Declan Rice by sharing his stats since joining Arsenal, creating a Ballon d'Or buzz for the midfielder.

Rice was one of the favourites for the award before the World Cup after helping Arsenal win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final.

Source: Legit.ng