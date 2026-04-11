Mikel Arteta has sent a message to Arsenal fans after his team lost 2-1 to AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal dropped points in the Premier League title race, allowing Manchester City to steal it

The Gunners have the chance to redeem themselves in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Sporting

Mikel Arteta has sent a message to Arsenal fans after the Gunners lost 2-1 to AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 11, 2026.

Eli Junior Kroupi opened the scoring, and Viktor Gyokeres brought Arsenal back into the game from the penalty spot to end the first half in a draw.

Arsenal fans unveiled a banner for Mikel Arteta ahead of their loss to Bournemouth. Photo by Shaun Botteril.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by The Guardian, Alex Scott provided the defining moment of the game for Bournemouth in the 74th minute when he came from behind the Arsenal defence to score.

Arsenal remains nine points clear of Manchester City despite the loss, but City currently have two games in hand, which could close the gap to three points.

It becomes even more complicated as Arsenal’s next league match is a trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City, a match they must not lose.

There was a sense of disappointment among the Arsenal fans after the match, knowing they had brought City back into the title race, which had appeared to be over.

Arteta sends message to Arsenal fans

Mikel Arteta addressed the Gunners fans after the match, apologising and promising that the team would do their best to improve on the result.

“Apologise, take it on the chin, and that's it,” he told Arsenal.com . “What I'm trying to do is give our best to the club, give the best possibility to our players.

“I know, if the atmosphere, the fans, the support, the energy in the stadium is the best in the world, we have a much better chance. I don't think that there's any other possibility to perform better than when you have that kind of support.

“But then we have to respond, and we had moments in the first half where we did it, and there were other moments that we weren't at our level. So, then we have to apologise to them and improve, for sure.”

Mikel Arteta applauds Arsenal fans after the loss to Bournemouth. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

The chance for Arsenal to bounce back will come in the UEFA Champions League, where they will face Sporting Lisbon in the quarter-final second leg.

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium with Arsenal holding an advantage after Kai Havertz’s late winner in Portugal.

“If you want to win those kinds of competitions, you have to go through difficult moments, and what we need for sure is all the players available and fit, in the best condition,” Arteta added.

“We need to get that nailed as quickly as possible, because that's going to be very helpful. Go through the pain today, and tomorrow is a new day.”

Rival fans troll Arsenal

Legit.ng previously reported that rival fans trolled Arsenal after their loss to Bournemouth, which set their Premier League title ambitions back.

Rival fans believe the Gunners are about to bottle the league again, having previously failed to win the title from a position of advantage.

Source: Legit.ng