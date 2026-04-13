Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has made a bold prediction ahead of the crucial Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal

The Citizens will host the Gunners at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19, in a title decider

The North London side is chasing its first Premier League title since 2004 under Arsene Wenger

Former England international Wayne Rooney has predicted the scoreline for the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal on Sunday, April 19.

The Gunners suffered a major blow to their title hopes after a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 11, while City closed the gap to six points with a 3-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes Manchester City will beat Arsenal when both teams meet on April 19, 2026. Photo by: Michelle Mercer/Newcastle United.

Source: Getty Images

Rooney speaks on Man City vs Arsenal

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes Manchester City will edge Arsenal when the two sides meet this weekend.

According to the Arsenal Insider, the former Everton striker said City hold a psychological advantage over the Gunners under Pep Guardiola.

The former Derby County manager revealed that Manchester City have loads of players yet to win the league and are more determined. Rooney said:

“I anticipate Manchester City will secure a vital 1-0 win over Arsenal. Even if that occurs, it won’t be finalized, but it does give City a slight edge.

“It’s an important game, and I think if City win it, I’ll put them as the favourites to go and win the league.

“City knows how to win the league title. I know City have got a lot of players as well who haven’t won the league, but they know how to do it. They’ve got a man who knows how to do it, and they look strong.”

The former Birmingham City manager added that if results swing in Arsenal’s favour, the Premier League trophy could return to the Emirates for the first time since 2004. He said:

"Obviously, if Arsenal win it, then I think it’s it’s their theirs for the taking. So yeah, it probably is a title decider.”

“I think it’s just the pressure of trying to win the Premier League, and you hear a lot of people talking about experience and how important the experience is of winning league titles.

“I still think they’ve got a great chance to win the league, but they’re just starting to show signs that they’re cracking a little bit."

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola wants to beat Arsenal in their clash on April 19, 2026. Photo by: Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola speaks ahead of Arsenal clash

Speaking after the win against Chelsea, Manchester City manager said the clash against Arsenal is a final. He said via ESPN:

"Arsenal is a final, but don't tell me Brentford [on May 9] will be easy.

"We are going to play against a team [Arsenal] that in 49 games lost three games, in Champions League didn't lose once.

Supercomputer predicts PL winner

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta's supercomputer predicts that Arsenal are still on track to win their first Premier League title since 2004.

The Gunners have now lost three of their last four games in all competitions (Manchester City, Southampton and Bournemouth) as City are currently in one of their best forms.

Source: Legit.ng