Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after losing to AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium

Alex Scott’s second-half striker won it for the Cherries after the first half ended one goal apiece between the two sides

The loss is a setback for the Gunners in the Premier League title race as Manchester City has two games in hand

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after his team lost 2-1 to AFC Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 11, 2025.

Eli Junior Kroupi opened the scoring at the Emirates in the 17th minute before Viktor Gyokeres drew Arsenal level from the penalty spot in the 35th minute.

Bournemouth stars celebrate after Alex Scott's winner against Arsenal. Photo by Robin Jones.

Source: Getty Images

Alex Scott was the difference maker with a well-taken goal in the 74th minute, and the Cherries held on to score a famous victory over Arsenal away from home.

See X video below.

Arsenal remains nine points clear of Manchester City, who now have two games at hand, with the second coming up against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

City could close the gap on the Gunners if they win their outstanding matches and also set to face Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium next week.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s loss

Arteta has expressed his disappointment after Arsenal's loss to Bournemouth, describing it as a punch in the face as they continue to chase the title.

“It’s a big punch in the face. Now it’s about how we react to that,” he said.

“It can happen, this is football. It has to hurt, we have to take it on the chin. You have to stand up and fight. No grey areas.”

Mikel Arteta reacts during Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Man City beat Arsenal to win the Carabao Cup.

The supercomputer put Arsenal on an almost impossible to lose position with over 97% chance of winning their first title since the 2003/03 season.

Source: Legit.ng