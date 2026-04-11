Super Eagles legend Garba Lawal has sent a message to coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations

Chelle led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 35th edition of the continental tournament in Morocco

Nigeria would be eyeing its fourth title in a tournament co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania

Garba Lawal has sent a strong message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania will co-host the 36th edition of the continental tournament from June 19 to July 18.

Nigeria beat the Pharaohs of Egypt 4-2 on penalties to finish in third place at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco to record their ninth bronze medal.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is leading Nigeria to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. Photo by: Harry Murphy.

Source: Getty Images

Eric Chelle took over as manager of the Super Eagles in January 2025 and ever since changed the playing pattern that has attracted fans to the team.

He guided Nigeria from fifth place in CAF qualification Group C to second, just one point behind South Africa, per FIFA.

Chelle also won the 2025 Unity Cup, defeating Ghana 2-1 in the semi-final before overcoming Jamaica 5-4 on penalties in the final.

Lawal drops advice for Chelle

Former Nigerian international Garba Lawal has urged Eric Chelle to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Nigeria Football Federation to rebuild the Super Eagles squad.

The Roda legend praised Chelle for giving lesser-known players a chance during recent friendly matches.

The Olympic gold medallist noted that the results against Jordan and Iran offer hope for the team’s future. He said:

“The coach decided to bring new faces into the team, which is good. We aren’t going to the World Cup; we are preparing for next year’s AFCON."

The former Levski Sofia star added that missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup should not be seen as a major setback.

The General Manager of Kaduna United insisted the absence from the Mundial gives the team more time to regroup and improve its quality.

He also cautioned the NFF against organising low-profile friendly matches that may not properly test the squad. He added:

“Those friendlies are quality matches; you can’t underestimate them. There are no easy matches.

“As a coach, you start building now. Since we aren’t going to the World Cup, you can’t say you don’t have time.”

Super Eagles legend Garba Lawal wants coach Eric Chelle to start integrating young players into the squad ahead of the 2027 AFCON. Photo by: Issam Zerrok / Hans Lucas / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sports Brief, Lawal urged Eric Chelle to begin the process of transitioning younger players into the squad, as some of the stars are already aging. He said:

“Some of these players are 28, 29, and 30. If you want to build a team, you should start bringing in young players who are 21 and 22 now.”

Chelle to invite 5 new players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle is reportedly set to invite five new players to the squad for the friendly match during the international break.

Nigeria will not feature in the World Cup for the second consecutive time after losing in the final to DR Congo 4-3 on penalty shoot-out during the African Playoffs in Morocco last November.

Source: Legit.ng