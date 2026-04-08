The official date of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been confirmed by the host nation

The East African nation has announced a visa waiver for fans planning to cheer the countries ahead of the continental tournament

The Confederation of African Football released a damaging report on the state of the stadium in the region

Football authorities in Uganda have confirmed the official dates for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Uganda will co-host the tournament alongside Kenya and Tanzania from June 19 to July 18.

The 36th edition of the continental showpiece will be organised by the Local Organising Committee (LOC), coming 18 months after the controversial 2025 AFCON final, which was later awarded to Morocco national team by the CAF Appeal Board.

The Ugandan government declares readiness to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The venues for the opening ceremony and final are yet to be decided by the co-host nations.

Tanzania previously hosted the opening match of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), while Kenya staged the final at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, per CAF.

Uganda announces visa waivers for fans

The Local Organising Committee has also confirmed that the Ugandan government will grant visa waivers to fans attending the tournament.

According to LOC head of communications and media, Dennis Mugimba, visitors will be eligible for the waiver one month before the competition begins.

He explained that the initiative is aimed at attracting more visitors and promoting the East African nation globally.

"The government has decided to grant a visa waiver for visitors coming to Uganda, starting one month before the kickoff of AFCON 2027 and ending one month after the tournament.

"This decision is intended to encourage more visitors to come to Uganda as part of the marketing and promotion of Destination Uganda."

The Ugandan government has also pledged to deliver a seamless and memorable tournament, with improvements planned in infrastructure, stadium upgrades, and overall logistics, per Africa Top Sport.

The Ugandan government promises to upgrade its stadium before the commencement of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Photo by: MICHEL SIBILONI/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Ugandan fans following the confirmation of the 2027 AFCON date. Read them below:

@sarhleey_ebony said:

"AFCON moving to June/July again? Yeah… watch European clubs start crying about ‘player fatigue’ like African tournaments are the problem 🙄

"The Africa Cup of Nations gets shifted around to suit everyone else, yet still gets disrespected.

"And now hosting it across Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania? Great for exposure, but let’s be real if this was Europe, nobody would question logistics for a second."

@KasoziAK wrote:

"This will impact the East African region and boost our economy. Let's hope in future Uganda can have the capacity to host alone."

@Kayiwasimonpet4 added:

"How have positioned our selves in terms of infrastructure especially around those two staduims. Training grounds, 5star hotels, standard roads. We should priortise these to have a better Uganda during Afcon."

Morocco ready to host WAFCON

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation has expressed confidence that preparations for the 2026 WAFCON tournament remain firmly on track.

The federation made it clear that its priority is now future competitions, particularly WAFCON and the upcoming global calendar.

Source: Legit.ng