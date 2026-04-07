The Democratic Republic of Congo has sent a strong message to Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

DR Congo qualified for their first World Cup in 52 years after defeating Jamaica in the intercontinental playoff final

A question mark hangs over DR Congo still, as the NFF’s eligibility case is still at the Court of Arbitration for Sports

The Democratic Republic of Congo has sent a daring message to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Leopards qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

DR Congo qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 52 years after beating the Reggae Boyz of Jamaica in the intercontinental playoffs final.

DR Congo qualified for their first World Cup since 1974 after beating Jamaica. Photo by Manuel Velasquez.

Source: Getty Images

According to Fox Sports, the Leopards are drawn in Group K at the tournament, where they will face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Colombia and debutant Uzbekistan.

DR Congo will open their first World Cup campaign since the 1974 edition against Portugal on June 17, and against Colombia and Uzbekistan on June 24 and 28, respectively.

DR Congo sends message to Ronaldo

DR Congo’s sports minister, Didier Bodembo, applauded the team for qualifying for the tournament and urged the nation to rally behind the team.

“Qualifying for the World Cup wasn’t easy; we fought hard,” he said in a comment quoted by Goal.

The Leopards played 13 matches to qualify for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada, including 10 group stage matches and three playoff matches.

Bodembo also spared a thought for Cristiano Ronaldo, whom they will be facing in the first match, and warned that he would be in tears after the match.

“In our first match at the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo will be in tears,” he added.

Bodembo wants Ronaldo to start the 2026 World Cup the way he ended the 2022 edition in Qatar. The Al-Nassr star was in tears after Morocco eliminated Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo in tears after Morocco eliminated Portugal from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

Cedric Bakambu added to the minister’s message after he was spotted with a message that “Portugal can be handled” via a post from Yoane Wissa’s Instagram.

DR Congo appeared to have scaled it to the Mundial. However, the Nigeria Football Federation believes that they have a chance of kicking them out.

DR Congo defeated Nigeria in the final of the African playoff in Morocco in November, but the NFF are challenging their victory on technical grounds.

NFF submitted a petition to FIFA challenging the eligibility of some DR Congo foreign-born stars, including playoff-winning goal scorer Axel Tuanzebe.

NFF alleged that DR Congo misled FIFA into approving the switches as the players failed to fulfil the Congolese constitution, which forbids dual citizenship. FIFA dismissed the case, but the NFF headed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

DR Congo president gives gift to players

Legit.ng previously reported that DR Congo president Felix Tshisekedi promised gifts to the players after qualifying for the World Cup.

Tshisekedi promised brand-new jeeps, cash gifts and plots of land to the players after qualifying for the nation’s first tournament in 52 years.

Source: Legit.ng