Former Manchester United star Fabio da Silva has alleged Ghana’s 2007 U17 World Cup squad included overaged players

The former Brazilian star recalled a conversation with a Ghanaian player who already had three children

African football fans have questioned the integrity of players in South America, citing Igor Thiago as an example

Former Manchester United star Fabio da Silva has made serious allegations against the Ghana U17 team that competed at the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The former Brazilian defender claimed that some players in the Ghana squad were older than the tournament’s age limit.

The 35-year-old alleged that during a conversation with one of the players, he discovered the individual already had three children before the competition.

Ghana star, Ishamel Yartey and Germany's Jonas Strifler during their match for third place in the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Seoul. Photo by: KIM JAE-HWAN/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Silva makes bold claim against Ghana

The former Nantes player, Fabio da Silva recalled Brazil’s quarter-final defeat to Ghana at the tournament.

In a viral video on X, the ex-Middlesbrough FC defender said he doubted the ages of his opponents and decided to make further inquiries. He said:

“Unfortunately, Brazil lost in the quarter-finals to Ghana in the World Cup. They said they had 17-year-olds, but I don’t think so.

Watch the video:

“I think they were 25-year-olds. I met one and started speaking with him; he already had three kids,” per News Ghana.

The Black Starlets went on to finish fourth at the tournament, while the Nigeria U17 team emerged champions and Spain U17 team finished runners-up, while Germany took third.

Macauley Chrisantus (Nigeria) won the Golden Boot, Ransford Osei (Ghana) claimed the Silver Boot, while Toni Kroos (Germany) took home the Bronze Boot, per Wikipedia.

Former Manchester United star Fábio da Silva accuses Ghana of age cheating during the 2007 FIFA U17 World Cup. Photo by: Chung Sung-Jun/Bongarts.

Source: Getty Images

Angry Ghanaian fans react to Da Silva's claims

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Ghanaian fans reacting to the allegations of former Brazilian defender Fabio da Silva. Read them below:

@ChrispinAB said:

"What language did he speak with the Ghanaian player? These guys barely spoke English even they were playing in Man Utd… how much more when they had just left Brazil 🇧🇷 or Portugal 🇵🇹 at 17yrs??? Sometimes they just lie to make the program interesting.

"They should tell us Brazilians don’t cheat with age in football too… Igor Thiago is 25yrs."

@FCHWPO_Din wrote:

"Look at Ransford,Kroos and Chrisantus.Who looks more than 17years.Ei pain them say Ghana drag them back to Rio."

@ansahsays added:

"🤣 having 3 kids doesn’t necessarily make you old, by the way. There’s a Brazilian player who had 2 kids at 16 – Wesley Moraes Ferreira Da Silva. Played for Aston Villa. There are some who had 3 by the same age."

@Sa_ddyk said

"Lol, as if Brazilians don’t lie about their age too.

"Europeans are the only people who hardly cheat in U20/U17 tournaments. South Americans and Africans are THE SAME 😂🤣."

@KwabenAmankwah wrote:

"Rahim Sterling already had 3kids when he was 17."

Cameroon FA suspends Douala

Legit.ng earlier reported that 17-year-old Cameroonian player, Wilfried Nathan Douala, has been dropped from Victoria United's squad for their upcoming Championship playoff over age fraud.

According to FECAFOOT, 62 players including Douala and several other internationals are provisionally declared ineligible for the play-offs (MTN Elite One) for dual identity.

Source: Legit.ng