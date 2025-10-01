Ghana beat Nigeria 2-0 in the semifinal of the 2025 WAFU-B U17 tournament in Ivory Coast on Tuesday night

Two first-half goals from Michael Awuli and Robinho Yaogave sent the Black Starlets to the final

Fans have reacted to Nigeria missing the U17 African Cup of Nations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Nigeria lost to Ghana in the semifinals of the 2025 WAFU-B U17 Championship in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast, on Tuesday, September 30.

The Black Starlets took the lead in the 22nd minute with Michael Awuli firing the ball from a tight right corner, as Nigerian defenders failed to hold down the forward.

In the 32 minutes, Robinho Yao compounded the woes of the Golden Eaglet as he dazzled two defenders at the edge of the penalty box before releasing a shot, which past goalkeeper Great Edafe.

Ghana beat Nigeria 2-0 in the 2025 WAFU-B U17 tournament. Photo by: AfricaFactsZone.

The Golden Eaglets entered the second half more determined, but they failed to find the back of the net, ultimately failing to secure a spot in the final. It implies that Nigeria will not feature in the upcoming Africa Nations Cup.

Nigeria will face Burkina Faso in the third-place match on Friday, October 3rd while host Ivory Coast battle Ghana in the final, per aclsports.

The five-time world champions beat Benin Republic 4-1 in their opening match before a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso at Stade du Lycee Scientifique.

Nigeria last played at the 2019 U-17 World Cup in Brazil, where they reached the Round of 16 before bowing out.

The Golden Eaglets missed the 2025 U-17 AFCON and the expanded FIFA U-17 World Cup, a tournament they have won five times, per BSN.

Golden Eaglets coach Manu Garba during the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil. Photo by: Martin Rose - FIFA/FIFA.

Allen defends Manu Garba

Gateway United FC head coach Festus Allen said the coaching crew of the Golden Eaglets gave their best before and during the tournament.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Allen said Manu Garba's side were unlucky during their semifinal match against Ghana.

He explained that the Nigerian side was more tactical than their Ghanaian opponents, but the result did not favor the Golden Eaglets. Allen said:

"I am proud of coach Manu Garba despite the result against Ghana. If you watched the tournament, you'll know that Nigeria deserves to win the semifinal encounter but luck were against the team.

"During the group stage, Nigeria performed well, qualifying straight to the semifinal but Ghana struggled, managing to secure a spot.

"Missing the AFCON U17 and FIFA World Cup is very painful. The Nigeria Football Federation have to give Manu Garba a five-year contract to be able to settle down and select some of the best legs instead of waiting for two months to a major competition.

Garba slams Amaju Pinnick

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Flying Eagles coach Manu Garba has criticised former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick for scrapping match allowances for youth teams.

The veteran coach said that young players need extended training camps to build team chemistry, an opportunity they had before the administration of former NFF president Amaju Pinnick.

