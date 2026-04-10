A former Super Eagles star has explained how missing the FIFA World Cup influenced his life negatively

Nigeria have failed to qualify for the Mundial thrice since making their debut in 1994 at the North American nation

The former Gent star revealed how a former Presidential candidate promised him a slot when he emerged as the winner

Former Flying Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Abubakar (MON), told Legit.ng that the experience of missing the World Cup as a star player is frustrating

A former Nigerian international has opened up on how missing the FIFA World Cup changed his life negatively.

The Super Eagles made their debut at the Mundial in 1994, reaching the Round of 16 before losing 2-1 to Italy.

Former Super Eagles star, Etim Esin opens up on missing the 1994 FIFA World Cup in USA. Photo by: David Cannon.

Source: Getty Images

Esin narrates his ordeal

Former Super Eagles star Etim Esin explained that missing the World Cup led him to use hard drugs.

Esin was accused of r*ping a 16-year-old girl in Belgium (while on trial), which led to his ban from football by the world football governing body, FIFA.

In a viral post on X, the 59-year-old said the unfortunate incident led him into depression and he nearly committed su*cide. He said:

“My greatest regret was not playing at the 1994 World Cup in USA. The miss led me into depression and I almost committed s*icide because my dreams had crashed abruptly.

Watch the video:

“After not being able to withstand the pressure, I went into drugs, I was taking c*caine.”

The former Gent player said Peter Rufai, questioned his absence after the final squad list was announced by the coach, per Afrik-Foot. He said:

“Even Peter Rufai (goalkeeper), because he captained the team against Argentina, asked where the African Maradona was. So, you can imagine how it was very painful for me at that time.”

The former Iwuanyanwu Nationale player revealed that sports philanthropist Moshood Abiola provided financial support to secure proper legal representation for his case.

Esin added that Abiola was impressed with his form at the time and even promised he would captain the national team at the World Cup. He said:

“Abiola promised me if I win the election, you will captain the team to the World Cup. You know this life in a split second can just turn around. Abiola was locked up. World Cup was the only dream I had," per Guardian.

Former Super Eagles star, Etim Esin shares how he went into depression after missing the World Cup. Photo by: Peter Robinson/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

Esin was greatly missed - Abubakar

Former Flying Eagles goalkeeper Dele Abubakar has said Nigeria missed the experience of Etim Esin at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Abubakar noted that every player dreams of featuring at the biggest stage, a dream Esin could not fulfil. He said:

"Etim Esin was one of the best players of his era, and it was unfortunate he missed the World Cup following the serious allegations in Belgium.

"He would have contributed immensely at the Mundial, especially as many of our stars were in top form that year."

Okocha reacts to Nigeria missing World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that football legend Austin Okocha has expressed disappointment that the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Nigerian national football team will miss out on the global showpiece for a second consecutive time, having failed to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

Source: Legit.ng