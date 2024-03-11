Cameroon's football association has suspended 62 players including Wilfried Nathan Douala over an age-related scandal

The 17-year-old winger was part of the Indomitable Lions squad that was knocked out in the round of 16 in AFCON 2023

15 clubs were affected with MTN Elite One Group B team, Yong Sports Academy, having the highest number of 13 players

Yaoundé, Cameroon - 17-year-old Cameroonian player, Wilfried Nathan Douala, has been dropped from Victoria United's squad for their upcoming Championship playoff over age fraud.

As reported by Sports Brief, Cameroon's Football Association, FECAFOOT disclosed that Doualla is under investigation for an age-related scandal.

Wilfried Nathan Doualla suspended over age cheat Photo credit: @OgaNlaMedia/@AllezLesLions

Source: Twitter

According to FECAFOOT, 62 players including Douala and several other internationals are provisionally declared ineligible for the play-offs (MTN Elite One) for dual identity.

This was contained in a statement posted on its X handle (formerly Twitter) @AllezLesLions.

Doualla was an unused substitute for the Indomitable Lions throughout the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast.

No fewer than 15 clubs were affected with MTN Elite One Group B team, Yong Sports Academy, having the highest number of 13 players named among the 62.

It was gathered that one media house reported that some of the affected players were as much as 10 years older than they claimed.

The affected clubs are:

Yong Sport academy with 13 players

Victoria United with 7 players

As Fortuna with 7 players

Ums de Loum with 5 players

Colombe du Sud with 5 players

Gazelle Fa with 4 players

Dynamo Douala with 4 players

Union de Douala with 3 players

Fovu de Baham with 3 players

Apejes with 2 players

Pwd Bamenda with 2 players

Bamboutos Mbouda with 2 players

Astres Douala with 2 players

Avion du Nkam with 2 players

Fauve Azur with 2 players

Reacting to Doualla's suspension, accredited FIFA & CAF Photo-Journalist, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, said the winger is older than Cameroon's FA president, Samuel Eto'o

Writing via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OgaNlaMedia, he wrote:

17-year-old Cameroonian player suspended for age cheat.

This guy go senior Eto'o.

