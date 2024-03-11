“This Guy Go Senior Eto'o”: 17-Year-Old Cameroonian Player Suspended For Age Cheat
- Cameroon's football association has suspended 62 players including Wilfried Nathan Douala over an age-related scandal
- The 17-year-old winger was part of the Indomitable Lions squad that was knocked out in the round of 16 in AFCON 2023
- 15 clubs were affected with MTN Elite One Group B team, Yong Sports Academy, having the highest number of 13 players
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy
Yaoundé, Cameroon - 17-year-old Cameroonian player, Wilfried Nathan Douala, has been dropped from Victoria United's squad for their upcoming Championship playoff over age fraud.
As reported by Sports Brief, Cameroon's Football Association, FECAFOOT disclosed that Doualla is under investigation for an age-related scandal.
According to FECAFOOT, 62 players including Douala and several other internationals are provisionally declared ineligible for the play-offs (MTN Elite One) for dual identity.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
This was contained in a statement posted on its X handle (formerly Twitter) @AllezLesLions.
Doualla was an unused substitute for the Indomitable Lions throughout the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast.
No fewer than 15 clubs were affected with MTN Elite One Group B team, Yong Sports Academy, having the highest number of 13 players named among the 62.
It was gathered that one media house reported that some of the affected players were as much as 10 years older than they claimed.
The affected clubs are:
- Yong Sport academy with 13 players
- Victoria United with 7 players
- As Fortuna with 7 players
- Ums de Loum with 5 players
- Colombe du Sud with 5 players
- Gazelle Fa with 4 players
- Dynamo Douala with 4 players
- Union de Douala with 3 players
- Fovu de Baham with 3 players
- Apejes with 2 players
- Pwd Bamenda with 2 players
- Bamboutos Mbouda with 2 players
- Astres Douala with 2 players
- Avion du Nkam with 2 players
- Fauve Azur with 2 players
Reacting to Doualla's suspension, accredited FIFA & CAF Photo-Journalist, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, said the winger is older than Cameroon's FA president, Samuel Eto'o
Writing via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OgaNlaMedia, he wrote:
17-year-old Cameroonian player suspended for age cheat.
This guy go senior Eto'o.
Cameroon coach on why they lost to Nigeria
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Rigobert Song, the coach of Cameroon's Indomitable Lions, attributed his team's 0-2 loss to Nigeria in the Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast to sheer bad luck.
He stated that his team was better in the encounter but could not be clinical in front of goal.
Song emphasised that the competition is a valuable learning experience for his young players, expressing confidence in their future success.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng