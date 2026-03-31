Ghana has announced the sack of manager Otto Addo 72 days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Black Stars have suffered four straight losses after another defeat to Austria on Monday

Nigerians flood social media with reactions as they trolled Ghana after Addo’s sack

The fierce football rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana has flared up again after the Black Stars parted ways with head coach Otto Addo just 72 days before the FIFA World Cup.

Ghana’s decision followed back-to-back heavy defeats in Europe, including a 2-1 loss to Germany in Stuttgart and a crushing 5-1 defeat to Austria in Vienna.

Ghana has parted ways with coach Otto Addo, with 72 days remaining until the start of the FIFA World Cup. Photo by Christian Bruna

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sports, the poor run of results left the Ghana Football Association with little choice but to act, confirming that it had “parted ways” with Addo and that his exit was “effective immediately.”

The timing of the decision has now sparked reactions across West Africa, with many Nigerian fans taking to social media to mock their rivals in what many see as payback for previous jabs aimed at the Super Eagles.

Ghana confirms sack of coach Otto Addo

Addo’s second spell as Ghana manager has come to an abrupt end despite successfully guiding the Black Stars to the upcoming World Cup in North America.

Addo's departure followed a 2-1 defeat by Germany in a friendly in Stuttgart on Monday, and a 5-1 thrashing by Austria in Vienna last Friday. Photo by Thomas Kienzle

Source: Getty Images

The 50-year-old, born in Germany and capped 15 times by Ghana during his playing career, returned to the role in March 2024.

While he managed to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, his overall run left concerns.

According to Al Jazeera, Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, marking their first absence from the tournament in 21 years.

Their recent form also worsened the pressure, with the Black Stars losing their last four matches and suffering five successive defeats in friendlies.

The Ghana FA confirmed the move in a brief statement:

"The Ghana Football Association will communicate the new technical direction of the Black Stars in due course."

Ghana now face a race against time to appoint a new manager before the World Cup, where they are scheduled to face Panama, England, and Croatia in Group L.

Nigerians troll Ghana after Addo’s sack

As news of the sacking spread, Nigerian fans quickly turned the moment into social media banter, reviving one of Africa’s biggest football rivalries.

Many fans saw it as revenge after Ghanaians had mocked Nigeria when the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Omo Gbadamosi tweeted:

"Ghana sacking their coach Is good because I know the next coach is going to be another failure."

Pentagon posted:

"Ahan😭😭😭 our brathassss, why how???"

McKay tweeted:

"They waited for the whole nation to sleep before they sacked pharaoh 😂"

Ayomide tweeted:

"If Ghana knows what’s waiting for them at the World Cup, they honestly shouldn’t even show up 😂⚽️"

Cyprian posted:

"So they were expecting miracle from their secondary school teacher!?"

Kingsley Laoshi reacted:

"I thought the main work of Ghana is to participate and not compete."

The reactions quickly spread, with many fans joining the debate over whether Ghana acted too late or made the right decision.

Big questions before the tournament

Despite the banter, Ghana’s bigger concern remains the looming World Cup.

The Black Stars open their campaign against Panama before difficult clashes against England and Croatia.

With just over two months before kickoff, the search for a new manager now becomes urgent.

Ghana still possesses major attacking talents in players like Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo, but the team’s recent form has raised doubts about how competitive they can be on the biggest stage.

DR Congo fans throw shade at Nigeria

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff has sparked fresh tension between DR Congo and Nigeria, with Congolese supporters openly backing their team to finish the job against Jamaica.

For many fans, the growing confidence is more than just optimism. It is also being viewed as a pointed response to Nigeria’s failed attempt to challenge the Leopards’ progress through FIFA channels after their dramatic playoff clash in Rabat.

Source: Legit.ng