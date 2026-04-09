Liverpool have set an unwanted record in the UEFA Champions League following their 2-0 loss against Paris Saint-Germain

Goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia condemned the Reds to their third consecutive defeat

Liverpool manager Arne Slot admitted that the reigning UCL champions were the better side

Liverpool suffered a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, April 8.

Reds manager Arne Slot dropped Mohamed Salah from the starting XI following their 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on April 4.

PSG took the lead in the 11th minute when Desire Doue’s effort was deflected past goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Liverpool struggled to find their rhythm in the first half as the hosts dominated proceedings.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain scores against Liverpool in the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League. Photo by: Stuart Franklin - UEFA/UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

In the 65th minute, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia doubled PSG’s advantage after a brilliant solo run, rounding the goalkeeper before finishing calmly. The former Napoli star was named Player of the Match.

Achraf Hakimi nearly added a third in the 82nd minute, but Mamardashvili produced a fine save to keep the scoreline respectable.

Liverpool set unwanted UCL record

Liverpool have now set an unwanted record following the defeat in hands of Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Tribuna, the Reds failed to register a single shot on target in a Champions League match for the first time in six years.

PSG recorded 18 shots, with six on target, while Liverpool managed just three attempts without testing the goalkeeper.

It was also Liverpool’s fourth consecutive away defeat; their worst run on the road since April 2012.

Slot reacts to defeat vs PSG

Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes Paris Saint-Germain were the better side in the encounter.

According to the official website of the club, Slot praised his players for showing fighting spirit despite the defeat. He said:

"Paris Saint-Germain was by far the better team today and could have scored more than two goals.

Arne Slot sets a record with Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

"But the good thing was that the players of Liverpool showed fighting spirit, kept going, every time or almost every time when they had a shot we had a lot of bodies behind the ball or protecting our box, which was necessary because what we said: if you don’t track back, if you don’t run back, these players, like the ones from [Manchester] City, are able to hurt you a lot.

"They outplayed almost every opponent that they faced here. Then we will try to come up with a game plan that will hopefully show a different game at Anfield."

Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk expressed disappointment in the result. He said:

"I am not happy with losing, but we have the second leg next week. We had some chances to counter but didn't do it well," per Al Jazeera.

Supercomputer predicts PSG vs Liverpool

Legit.ng earlier reported that Opta's supercomputer has backed PSG to progress to the semi-final, eliminating Liverpool over the two legs of the quarter-final.

The supercomputer gives PSG 59.6% chance of reaching the next round, while Liverpool holds the remaining 40.4% chance, and the French side has a 12% chance of retaining their title.

Source: Legit.ng