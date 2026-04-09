Nigeria’s failure to reach a second straight World Cup has triggered fresh calls for a major NFF overhaul

Former Super Eagles midfielder Etim Esin wants Michael Emenalo and John Obi Mikel involved in rebuilding the system

The criticism is focused on poor long-term planning and the NFF’s technical department after back-to-back qualification failures

Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has deepened calls for structural reform inside the Nigeria Football Federation, with former Super Eagles midfielder Etim Esin urging the three-time African champions to hand responsibility to proven football minds.

For a country with Nigeria’s talent pool and football pedigree, missing a second consecutive World Cup has landed like a national reckoning.

Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has triggered calls for the overhaul of the Nigeria Football Federation. Photo by Franck Fife

Source: Getty Images

After missing out on Qatar 2022 following the painful away-goals defeat to Ghana, the Super Eagles have now failed again, this time losing to DR Congo on penalties in the African play-off final, SuperSport reports.

Esin believes the issue runs far deeper than one bad result. In his view, the problem is rooted in planning, technical leadership, and a lack of accountability at the top of Nigerian football.

Etim Esin demands a long-term football plan

Speaking to Brila, the former Nigeria international did not hold back in his criticism of the NFF’s current technical structure, particularly the department led by Augustine Eguavoen.

“Anyone they want to turn the table around, (they need) a long term plan in the next four years how are we going to work towards this to make sure we qualify for the next World Cup, that’s the problem,” he said.

Esin’s frustration reflects what many Nigerians have been saying since the DR Congo defeat that the NFF keeps reacting to crises instead of building a sustainable football model.

He pushed the criticism further by questioning why the same technical leadership remains in place after two failed World Cup qualification cycles.

“The technical department too, what are they doing. Eguavoen and co have been the head of technical department. For two consecutive World Cups we didn’t qualify yet you people are still there.”

That blunt assessment has only added fuel to the growing pressure on the NFF board and technical team.

Why Emenalo is seen as the ideal rebuild figure

As part of the solution, Esin pointed to Michael Emenalo, whose reputation as one of football’s sharpest executives was built during his time at Chelsea.

Former Chelsea sporting director Michael Emenalo has been backed to take over the NFF by Etim Esin. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

“We have people like Michael Emenalo who has proven that he is capable, and the experience of someone like Mikel will help our fortunes,” Esin suggested.

At Chelsea, Emenalo rose from scout to technical director and became central to the club’s modern recruitment and academy model.

He played a role in bringing in elite names like Juan Mata, Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, and N’Golo Kanté, players who later became world stars.

His later work at AS Monaco further strengthened his profile as one of the most respected football administrators in Europe, which is why many now see him as the kind of technocrat Nigerian football needs.

Esin also singled out former captain John Obi Mikel, whose public frustration with the NFF after the World Cup failure has already resonated with supporters.

Mikel, who won 89 caps for Nigeria and featured at both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups, has repeatedly called for sweeping reforms and leadership changes.

His experience at elite club level, combined with his credibility among players, could make him a powerful voice in any rebuild process.

NFF confirm Unity Cup participation

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the NFF has confirmed that the Super Eagles will compete in the Unity Cup alongside three other nations in the 2026 Unity Cup in London.

The mini-tournament will feature Jamaica, Zimbabwe and India, with two semi-finals and a final set to be played at the Addicks’ home ground, per Charlton.

Source: Legit.ng