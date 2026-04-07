Victor Osimhen’s future at Galatasaray is back in the spotlight after fresh reports linked him with Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrique is said to have softened his stance, with PSG now open to signing a traditional number nine this summer

Galatasaray’s €75 million investment and long-term contract for Osimhen mean any move would require a huge offer

Victor Osimhen’s long-term future at Galatasaray has suddenly become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the summer transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly back in the race for the Super Eagles striker.

Recent reports from France and Turkey indicate that PSG manager Luis Enrique has changed his stance on the Nigerian forward, potentially paving the way for one of the most costly deals of the window.

Victor Osimhen is reportedly on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo by Yasin Akgul

Source: Getty Images

The development comes as a surprise given Enrique’s previous reluctance to sign a classic centre-forward, preferring a fluid forward line built around movement and interchangeable attackers.

But Osimhen’s explosive form in both the Turkish Süper Lig and Champions League appears to have forced the PSG manager to have a rethink.

Enrique changes his mind on Osimhen

For months, PSG sporting director Luis Campos had remained a strong admirer of Osimhen, having worked closely with the Super Eagles striker during his breakout spell at Lille.

According to Hurriyet, Campos has long viewed the Galatasaray striker as the ideal elite centre-forward to lead PSG’s attack, but Enrique had previously blocked the move because of tactical concerns.

That stance now appears to have shifted. Reports claim the Spanish coach now believes the 27-year-old’s physicality, pressing, and ruthless finishing could add a new edge to his team.

Osimhen’s Champions League form reignites top interest

Osimhen’s numbers this season explain why Europe’s top clubs keep circling around the Nigerian striker.

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Victor Osimhen, who still has a contract with Galatasaray until 2029. Photo by Yasin Akgul

Source: Getty Images

Before suffering an arm fracture in Galatasaray’s round-of-16 exit to Liverpool, the Super Eagles striker had been in devastating form in Europe, scoring seven goals and three assists in just 10 Champions League matches, per Transfermarkt.

Osimhen’s domestic numbers have been just as sharp, with 12 goals and four assists in 19 league appearances.

Those performances have reminded Europe’s top teams that Osimhen remains one of the most complete strikers on the market.

Galatasaray hold the negotiating power

Despite the growing noise around Osimhen’s future in Turkey, Galatasaray are under no pressure to sell.

The Turkish giants made Osimhen’s move permanent for €75 million last summer and tied him down to a contract running until June 2029.

Club president Dursun Özbek has already made it clear there is no release clause in the deal, a detail that significantly strengthens their negotiating position.

That means PSG would likely need to go well beyond the original transfer fee, while also meeting Osimhen’s huge wage demands.

With Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid also monitoring the Nigerian striker, the French champions may need to move fast if Enrique’s reported change of heart turns into a formal bid.

Man United urged to sign Osimhen

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United legend Nicky B*tt has told his former club to go all out and sign Victor Osimhen to improve their options in the number 9 position.

The Red Devils currently have Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee as their options upfront after Rasmus Hojlund departed to Napoli on a season-long loan.

Source: Legit.ng