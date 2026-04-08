Oghenekaro Etebo has been ruled out for the rest of the Turkish Süper Lig season after rupturing his Achilles tendon

The 30-year-old Super Eagles midfielder has been a key figure for Turkish outfit Gençlerbirliğ this season

Etebo, who serves as club captain, is expected to return to full fitness in time for the 2026/27 pre-season

Nigeria has received not so good news from the Turkish Süper Lig after it was confirmed that Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo will miss the remainder of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Etebo has been integral to the Ankara-based club since joining as a free agent in 2024.

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo is set to miss the remainder of the Turkish Süper Lig season with Gençlerbirliği. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

​According to Gençlerbirliği Haber Ajansı, the 30-year-old sustained the injury while contesting for the ball early in the campaign, prematurely ending a season in which he was anticipated to play a crucial role in Gençlerbirliği's survival efforts.

The Super Eagles midfielder quickly earned the captain’s armband and helped guide Gençlerbirliği to promotion to the Süper Lig last season.

His absence leaves a leadership void at a critical stage, with Gençlerbirliğ sitting just two points above the relegation zone and six matches remaining in the Turkish Süper Lig season.

Etebo ruled out with achilles injury

The ruptured Achilles required immediate surgery, with initial reports suggesting a potentially career-threatening injury, Afrik-Foot reports.

While Etebo has been progressing steadily in rehabilitation and has returned to light training, Gençlerbirliği confirmed he will not feature again this season.

This latest setback is particularly harsh for the Super Eagles midfielder, whose career has faced repeated interruptions due to injuries.

Etebo had played just 42 minutes this season before the injury struck, highlighting the cruel timing and impact on both the player and the club.

Etebo’s career of promise ruined by injuries

Peter Etebo has long been tipped as one of Nigeria’s finest midfielders, with comparisons at one stage drawn to former Manchester United star Paul Pogba for his physicality and technical ability.

The 30-year-old star, whose career has been plagued by injuries, has played in England, Spain, and Greece, with his latest stop in Turkey.

Despite the setbacks, Etebo has demonstrated resilience throughout his career, returning from long layoffs to lead his teams both on and off the pitch.

This latest injury, one of the longest in his career, is a test of that resilience as he aims to be fully fit in time for Gençlerbirliği’s 2026/27 pre-season preparations.

Without their captain Etebo, Gençlerbirliği face a tough end to the season.

Currently 15th in the Süper Lig, the club must fight to avoid relegation in the final six matches.

Etebo’s journey with the Super Eagles

After his breakout year, Etebo quickly became a regular for Nigeria, shining at every level from the U-23s to the senior Super Eagles.

Oghenekaro Etebo starred for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

He was pivotal in Nigeria’s 2015 U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) victory, finishing as top scorer with five goals, and left fans stunned at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he netted four in a single game against Japan.

Etebo carried that form into the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, starting all three group matches for the Super Eagles and delivering solid performances, notably against Iceland.

At the 2019 AFCON in Egypt, the former Watford midfielder again proved crucial, helping Nigeria claim the bronze medal.

In later years, injuries began to limit his appearances across various European clubs, and his last outing for the Super Eagles came in June 2022, where he scored a free kick in a 10-0 AFCON qualifier victory against Sao Tome and Principe.

4 new players set for Super Eagles invite

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles manager Eric Chelle is reportedly set to invite four new players to the squad for the friendly match during the international break.

Nigeria will not feature in the World Cup for the second consecutive time after losing in the final to DR Congo 4-3 on penalty shootout during the African Playoffs in Morocco last November.

Source: Legit.ng