Alexander Sorloth has broken his silence on the decisive counter-attack moment that Norway failed to convert against England in the World Cup quarter-finals

The Atletico Madrid striker chose to shoot rather than release the ball to Erling Haaland during a 2-on-1 situation with only John Stones between them and goal

Jude Bellingham’s double helped England eliminate Norway 2-1, ending their first World Cup campaign since 1998 at the last-eight stage

Alexander Sorloth has spoken candidly about the moment many Norway supporters believe cost their side a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals.

Norway were knocked out at the quarter-final stage following a 2-1 defeat to England, concluding what had been a creditable return to the World Cup for the Vikings, appearing in the tournament for the first time since 1998.

Alexander Sorloth opens up on botched counterattack with Erling Haaland. Photo by Ian MacNicol.

Source: Getty Images

The game was finely poised when Sorloth found himself in a 2-on-1 situation alongside Haaland, with England defender John Stones the only man standing between them and a potential lead.

Rather than slipping the ball across to his Manchester City forward, Sorloth attempted to cut inside and shoot, failing to find the net.

The score was 1-0 at that moment and England later levelled through Jude Bellingham, who went on to score the second goal in extra time to eliminate Norway.

Why Sorloth didn't pass to Haaland

Sorloth has explained what was going through his mind during the counter-attack and why he did not pass to Haaland who was in a better position to score.

“I take a touch and look up, and then I see that [John] Stones blocks that pass. Then I take another touch, and that is too bad. I wait for him to make a move instead of me making him make a move,” he said via Goal.

“The only thing I want in that situation is to pass to Erling. Then it feels like that pass isn't there, and then I go for the shot.”

As noted by Tuko, Haaland ended his debut World Cup campaign with seven goals, behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who both have eight and are in the semi-final.

Haaland speaks after Norway’s loss

Legit.ng previously reported that Erling Haaland reacted after Norway’s quarter-final elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester City striker admitted that he is proud of the journey he and his teammates had at the tournament, which put their country on the map.

Source: Legit.ng