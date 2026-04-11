Super Eagles defender Felix Agu has sent a message to Victor Boniface ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup

Boniface featured at the previous edition of the Unity Cup, where Nigeria retained their title after beating Jamaica

The Werder Bremen striker is currently recovering from a lengthy injury, which has sidelined him in the 2025/26 season

Super Eagles star Felix Agu has sent a strong message to teammate Victor Osimhen ahead of the 2026 Unity Cup in May.

The four-nation tournament will feature Jamaica, India and Zimbabwe at the turf of the Valley in Charlton from May 26 to 30.

The duo of Agu and Boniface featured in the 2025 Unity Cup, where Nigeria defeated Jamaica 5-4 on penalties to retain the title.

Super Eagles star Felix Agu believes Victor Boniface can regain his previous form. Photo by: Stuart Franklin and Mike Hewitt.

Source: Getty Images

After failing to score a goal for the Super Eagles in the absence of Victor Osimhen, Boniface jokingly announced his retirement in a post on social media, which has continued to hunt him in the national team.

Agu commends Boniface

Felix Agu has hailed his teammate Victor Boniface following his recovery process from his lengthy injury.

According to Deichstube, Agu expressed delight at seeing the former Bayer Leverkusen forward return to training.

The 26-year-old believes Boniface has the ability to regain full fitness and reclaim a regular spot in the starting XI.

Agu added that the Super Eagles striker’s quality has never been in doubt, noting his key role in helping Leverkusen win major silverware two seasons ago. He said:

“I’m very happy to see him back here because I get along well with him. If Victor can even come close to that level, then he can help us.

“The important thing is that he gets back to the fitness level he needed to be able to help us on the pitch for a while.

“He may have only shown glimpses of it in matches, but you see it again and again in training. When he drops deep, turns, plays passes, with such timing, such vision! That’s simply an absolute quality.”

Boniface’s surgery confirmed after specialist review

IWerder Bremen confirmed that Boniface had undergone surgery on Saturday, January 10, in Innsbruck.

Werder Bremen star Victor Osimhen is struggling to regain fitness as the 2025/26 Bundesliga season comes to an end. Photo by: MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

The operation was performed by Prof. Dr. Christian Fink, a specialist who examined the striker on Friday.

“Forward Victor Boniface will be unavailable to Werder Bremen for the next few months,” the club said, adding that the recommendation for surgery was shared by medical teams at both Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen.

Head of Professional Football at Werder Bremen, Peter Niemeyer, explained that the decision brings clarity for all sides involved.

According to Werder Bremen, Boniface is not expected to feature again this season due to the length of his rehabilitation process, per One Football.

Boniface continues jest on social media

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Boniface has continued to jest on social media hours after he completed his move to a new club.

Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen have confirmed the arrival of the 24-year-old, who joins on a season-long loan deal.

Source: Legit.ng