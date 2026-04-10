Argentine international Lautaro Martínez is set to be sidelined for two weeks after suffering a muscle strai n

Inter Milan had previously struggled during his last injury spell, but is currently leading the Serie A title race

Fans have reacted to the news from the club, questioning their handling of recurring injuries and overall player fitness management

Inter Milan have confirmed that Lautaro Martinez will be sidelined for less than a month.

The Argentine forward underwent medical examinations, which revealed a muscle strain in his left leg.

The club added that his condition will be closely monitored in the coming days, noting that the injury involves a mild strain to the soleus muscle.

Argentina forward Lautaro Martínez will miss the matches against Como and Cagliari in the Serie A. Photo by: Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter.

Source: Getty Images

In an official statement, Inter confirmed that Martinez underwent tests at the Humanitas Research Hospital on Friday, April 10. The statement read:

“The tests revealed a mild muscle strain in the soleus muscle of his left leg. The Argentine striker’s condition will be reassessed in the coming days.”

Martinez to be out for two weeks

According to Tribuna, Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez is expected to be sidelined for two weeks as he continues his recovery from injury.

The former Racing Club star made an instant impact on his return, scoring a brace in a 5-2 win over Roma on April 5.

Martinez’s earlier absence disrupted Inter’s flow, with the team managing just two wins in seven matches, alongside three draws and two defeats during that period.

The Nerazzurri currently top the Serie A table with 72 points from 31 matches, while Napoli sit second with 65 points.

Inter will face Como, managed by Cesc Fabregas, on Sunday, April 12, and are expected to be without their talismanic striker once again and against Cagliari.

Despite his injury setback, Martinez remains the league’s top scorer with 16 goals, ahead of Anastasios Douvikas, who has 11.

Martinez's injury is also ​a ⁠worry for Argentina as they prepare for the World Cup, with the Inter Milan forward being a key ⁠part ​of the team that ​qualified for this year's tournament in North America, per Reuters.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of Inter Milan fans following the announcement of Martinez's injury. Read them below:

@Cinico_ said:

"This year we're having a ton of injuries. Maybe it's time we started asking ourselves some questions."

Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez suffers an injury ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

@NacimSMAIL88 wrote:

"What kind of preparation does the technical staff do? Unbelievable... It was the exact same calha problem."

@Triplete64 added:

"The last time that "clinical tests highlighted a MILD strain in the soleus muscle" was referring to Sensi.

"We haven't seen him back on the field since."

@Janphranko said:

"No slacking even a single millimeter in the performance against Roma, Lautaro has shown the way to win. Strength and courage, lads🖤💙."

Argentina star to miss World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Racing Club forward Valentin Carboni suffered a complete rupture of the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) and a partial tear of the Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) in his right knee during a training session with the national team.

In an official statement by the club, the 21-year-old will undergo surgery in a couple of days after test revealed the seriousness of the injury.

Source: Legit.ng