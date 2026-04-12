Galatasaray has provided the latest update on Victor Osimhen’s injury, weeks after he underwent surgery on an arm injury

Osimhen suffered the injury during Galatasaray’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

The Super Eagles star trained with his teammates ahead of Kocaelispor clash even though he is not expected to play

Galatasaray has provided the latest update on Victor Osimhen’s injury as he steps up his rehabilitation after undergoing a successful surgery on his arm.

Osimhen fractured his arm after clashing with French defender Ibrahima Konate during Galatasaray's 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Victor Osimhen close to return from injury. Photo by Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

He underwent a successful surgery under the supervision of Galatasaray's club doctor, Dr Yener Ince, and immediately began his rehabilitation.

His return date was estimated at five to six weeks and was expected to return to action during the intercontinental derby against rivals Fenerbahce on April 26.

However, recent updates from head coach Okan Buruk suggest that the Nigerian striker will return to the pitch before the initial date after his surgery.

"Osimhen has started running. It will be difficult for him to return this weekend, but I think he could be in the squad for the Gençlerbirliği match next week, if conditions permit. We might even skip him and use him in the Fenerbahçe match. We need to see how things go,” he said as quoted by Liderhaber.

Galatasaray's update on Osimhen

Despite Buruk’s comments, Osimhen was spotted in the team training video released on Galatasaray’s X page ahead of their clash against Kocaelispor.

The club published an health update on its website, confirming that the Nigerian forward trained with the team for a segment before continuing his indoor sessions.

“Victor Osimhen worked with the team during the first part of training, then continued his work on the field and in the gym with physiotherapists, following a special program prepared for him,” the statement reads.

Galatasaray out for revenge against Kocaelispor

Galatasaray have lost three matches in the Turkish Super League this season, one of which came against Kocaelispor in November before the international break.

The Turkish champions will be out to crush Kocaelispor as they continue their chase for a fourth consecutive league title and 26th overall crown.

Victor Osimhen returns to training ahead of Kocaelispor clash. Photo from @GalatsaraySK.

Source: Twitter

Galatasaray will aim for a victory to extend their lead over fellow title contenders Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor with five matches left in the season.

Fenerbahce crushed Kayserispor 4-0 and is currently one point behind Galatasaray, while Trabzonspor drew 1-1 against Alanyaspor to be three points behind.

Galatasaray have the title in their hands and only have to win their remaining matches, including against Fenerbahce, to be crowned champions.

Buruk reacts after losing to Trabzonspor

Legit.ng previously reported that Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk reacted after his side lost to Trabzonspor in their first match without the injured Osimhen.

Osimhen’s compatriots Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu scored for Trabzonspor, while Anthony Nwakaeme assisted Nwaiwu’s goal.

Source: Legit.ng