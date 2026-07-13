France has granted visa-free access to some popular countries that are members of the European Union

The information on the official website explains that not all countries in the EU enjoy this visa-free privilege

It also mentions the names of some countries that are not members of the EU but can enter France without a visa

France has made a special announcement on its visa process for foreigners, just as some countries like Spain and a few others have done by granting visa exemption to nationals of certain countries.

While some countries allow citizens of selected countries to enter their territory without holding a visa, they also have a list of countries whose nationals must obtain a visa before being granted entry.

France explains which countries can enter without a visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/LUDOVIC MARIN/Bruce Yuanyue Bi/ALIAKSANDR SHCHUTSKI

Source: Getty Images

France free visa: List of eligible countries

On the website of the French government, some countries in the European region enjoy special privileges due to their relationship with France.

Also, some countries and territories in the overseas departments enjoy the same or similar benefits.

France made it clear that citizens of some of these countries and territories enjoy visa-free entry into France.

France visa-free entry: Some members of EU

Austria Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Italy Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Netherlands Poland Portugal Romania Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden

France explains that 25 of the 27 member states of the European Union have visa-free access to the country.

France visa-free entry: Non-members of the EU

Norway Iceland Switzerland Liechtenstein

Just as some members of the European Union enjoy visa-free access to France, the non-EU countries listed above also enjoy the same privilege.

Countries Ghanaians can visit without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Ghanaian passport gives its holders visa-free access to more than 40 countries across Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, and Oceania.

The report listed the countries Ghanaian passport holders can visit without a visa and explained that travellers must still meet standard entry requirements, such as having a valid passport, proof of accommodation, sufficient funds, and a return ticket.

Source: Legit.ng