Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has revealed what stage of injury recovery Victor Osimhen is at

The striker suffered a fractured arm during the 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League

Osimhen underwent a successful surgery after the Ramadan break holiday and began recovery immediately

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has provided the latest recovery update on Victor Osimhen after his injury against Liverpool.

Osimhen fractured his arm after clashing with Ibrahima Konate and was not Galatasaray’s only casualty that night, with Noa Lang also suffering a fractured finger.

Victor Osimhen is close to returning to action after his injury against Liverpool. Photo by Richard Sellers.

Source: Getty Images

The striker’s arm was cast in England, and he immediately flew to Nigeria for the holiday, raising concern from fans about his professionalism.

However, he returned to Istanbul and underwent a successful surgery under the supervision of Galatasaray’s club doctor, Dr Yener Ince.

His initial recovery date was estimated at 4-6 weeks and was expected to return to full action in the intercontinental derby against Fenerbahce on April 26.

Okan Buruk provides update on Osimhen

Galatasaray defeated Goztepe 3-1 in a postponed Turkish Super Lig match thanks to goals from Baris Alper Yilmaz, Mario Lemina and an own goal from the opponent.

Okan Buruk, speaking after the match, provided an update on Victor Osimhen's recovery and when the €75 million star could be back in action.

"Osimhen has started running,” he confirmed his stage of recovery, as quoted by Liderhaber.

“It will be difficult for him to return this weekend, but I think he could be in the squad for the Gençlerbirliği match next week, if conditions permit. We might even skip him and use him in the Fenerbahçe match. We need to see how things go.”

The victory pushed Galatasaray with 67 points, four points clear of title challengers Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor, both of whom are tied on 63 points in second and third.

Buruk admits that the win was a difficult away match, but the victory was crucial psychologically as it gives them points advantage over their rivals.

“After going 2-1 up, the opponent's pressure increased, partly due to the influence of their fans. This is a really tough away game. We experienced a period of panic for about 10 minutes during that time and gave the opponents some chances,” he told GS TV.

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk during his side's 3-1 win over Goztepe. Photo by Seskim Photos.

Source: Getty Images

“We gave the opponent several clear scoring opportunities through unnecessary passing errors.

“In conclusion, we played a tough away game against a very good team. We are very happy to have come away with the victory. This match was also very important for us psychologically. Increasing the point difference was a critical gain for us.”

Next for the Turkish champions is a home match against Kocaelispor, the team that beat Galatasaray in the league before the November international break.

Osimhen linked with surprise exit

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen is linked with a surprise exit from Galatasaray less than a year after joining the club permanently.

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique, who has been against his signing, has reportedly changed his mind, which could facilitate a move to France.

Source: Legit.ng