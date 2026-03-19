Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has spoken after his side’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Liverpool eliminated the Turkish champions with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline after a dominant second leg at Anfield

Galatasaray lost two players, Victor Osimhen and Noa Lang to injuries, impacting their attack during the match

Galatasaray head coach has shared his thoughts after Liverpool crushed his side 4-0 in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 at Anfield on March 18, 2026.

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Galatasaray in the first leg at Rams Park in Istanbul, but roared back in the second leg in England, dominating from start to finish.

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk speaks after his side's 4-0 loss to Liverpool. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Dominik Szoboszlai, whom Okan Buruk earlier pointed as a key player for Liverpool opened the scoring in the first half, before Mohamed Salah missed the chance to double the lead.

The English champions scored three goals in 10 second-half minutes from Hugo Ekitike, Ryan Gravenberch and Salah to put the result beyond doubt.

Liverpool progressed to the next round where they will face Paris Saint-Germain but, while Galatasaray’s journey ends in the Round of 16 after a spirited campaign.

The Turkish champions suffered casualties that could impact their league campaign after Victor Osimhen and Noa Lang left the pitch with hand injuries.

Okan Buruk reacts after Liverpool loss

Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk after the match admitted that his team did not deserve to win as their opponent dominated the majority of the match.

“It wasn't just about the score; you can lose a match based on the score, but in terms of the game itself, we really didn't deserve to win. We should have done better, but we couldn't,” he told GS TV.

“We conceded four goals and gave away many chances. Uğurcan put in an important performance today, but despite that, we suffered a 4-0 defeat. I'm very upset about that.” He admitted that Liverpool deserved to win and added that a series of unfortunate events, including Osimhen’s injury, changed the match.

“Our opponent deserved to win the match much more than us. There were unfortunate events; our start to the game, Osimhen's injury, our inability to make our presence felt during the game, and the confidence we gave to our opponent… They played with more confidence, while we lost ours,” he added.

Okan Buruk provides injury update on Victor Osimhen. Photo by Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

According to TRT Spor, there were concerns from the fans over Osimhen and Lang’s injury. Buruk issued an update confirming how severe both injuries were.

“Noa has a serious finger injury. He will first go to a hospital here; he will be examined as soon as possible. It's a bad injury to his finger,” he said.

“Osimhen is also in pain. It happened at the beginning of the game; we tried to keep him on the pitch, but his pain increased, so we had to substitute him at halftime.”

The Lions will immediately turn their attention to the Turkish Super League where they will face high-flying Trabzonspor at the weekend.

Okan Buruk’s message to Galatasaray stars

Legit.ng previously reported Okan Buruk warned Galatasaray players that progress is the only acceptable outcome ahead of the second leg match.

The manager warned that having a great campaign without progressing to the next round is unacceptable and his players should not celebrate.

Source: Legit.ng