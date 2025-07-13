Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to win the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup played at the MetLife Stadium in the United States of America on Sunday night, July 13

A brace from Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro in the first half gave the Blues their second title after their UEFA Conference League title

Cole Palmer is the third Chelsea player to score multiple goals in a final this century, joining Didier Drogba (twice) and Eden Hazard

Chelsea hammered Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 to be crowned the 2024/25 FIFA Club World Cup Champions at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, United States, on Sunday night, July 13

The two-time UEFA Champions League winners took the lead in the 22nd minute as Cole Palmer placed the ball in the bottom corner from the edge of the box after Malo Gusto's shot was blocked by a PSG defender.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final against Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in United States. Photo by: Robbie Jay Barratt-AMA.

Gusto made a beautiful run, beating Nuno Mendes in the build-up to that goal.

Eight minutes later, Palmer scored an identical goal to his first as he ran onto a ball down the right and cut in.

The English player sent Lucas Beraldo to the ground with a dummy before slotting the ball in the bottom corner from near the edge of the box, according to Al Jazeera.

Two minutes to the end of the first half, Brazilian forward Joao Pedro located Palmer’s throw pass, clipping the ball over Gianluigi Donnarumma from 10 yards out, per BBC.

Joao Pedro of Chelsea FC celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Final against Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in the US. Photo by: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC.

Fans react

Legit.ng compiled reactions that trailed Chelsea's win over PSG. Read them below:

Yassin Ahmed Madey said:

"Temperature update from MetLife Stadium: currently below freezing thanks to Dr. Palmer handing out cold-blooded goals like flu shots. 😄"

Papi Kei wrote:

"Every acceleration from Palmer into the box seems to be ruthless , Real Vardrid fans somewhere laughing at PSG lol."

Nharsh Parblo added:

"If Chelsea was not founded, PSG would have fooled us.🤣😂😂😂."

Lazarus Terhide Mtom said:

"Make no body change mouth ooo. Na today una go know say God no be Man.."

STO GO wrote:

"The last time Dembele was seen on the game was when they observed the moment of silence for Diogo Jota"

Magicians Xander Cage added:

"So Cole palmer have decide to free everyone from mendes pocket and took him inside his pocket."

CJ Ogwal Solomon Odur said:

"PSG has booked the next flight proudly sponsored by Chelsea."

Kelvin Tim wrote:

"The only difference between Liverpool and Chelsea is that, one is a pool and other is a Sea.... But both are water bodies..."

Wisdom Kasuba Kapanda added:

"This is a testimony that God doesn't live in your house and controlling him what you want. There were memes how PSG will score 7-0 against PSG."

