Galatasaray are planning legal action against Liverpool over injuries to Noa Lang and Victor Osimhen

Noa Lang required surgery after his thumb was trapped in a pitch-side advertising hoarding

Osimhen fractured his right arm but continued playing until halftime in the 4-0 Champions League defeat

Galatasaray are considering legal action against Liverpool following a dramatic UEFA Champions League clash at Anfield on Wednesday, March 18.

The Turkish club suffered a 4-0 defeat, but their concerns now extend beyond the scoreline after two key players sustained serious injuries.

Galatasaray are threatening legal action after their player Noa Lang suffered a freak thumb injury during their Champions League match at Anfield. Photo by Martin Rickett

Source: Getty Images

Dutch winger Noa Lang suffered a severe thumb injury after losing his balance and placing his hand on a pitch-side advertising hoarding, while Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen fractured his right arm during the first half.

“We filed a complaint with UEFA representatives after the match, and they have conducted their own investigations. UEFA will now evaluate the issue,” Galatasaray general secretary Eray Yazgan was quoted by the Daily Mail.

“We are in discussions with our lawyers and intend to file a lawsuit for compensation. We will ask for the financial damages related to his salary to be covered.”

Noa Lang’s scary injury

Lang’s injury occurred during the latter stages of the game when the Galatasaray winger stumbled near the advertising boards.

The Dutch international’s thumb became trapped between two sections of a hoarding, requiring immediate medical attention.

Players from both teams watched in shock as Lang was given oxygen and carried off the pitch on a stretcher.

Manager Okan Buruk confirmed the player was transferred to a hospital for urgent treatment.

Lang later provided an update via social media, writing, “S* happens. Surgery went well! Thanks for all the messages.”

Galatasaray are now seeking compensation for the winger’s injury, citing potential financial damages including lost wages during recovery.

Victor Osimhen players with fractured arm

Meanwhile, Nigerian forward Osimhen sustained a fracture to his right arm during the first half but continued playing until halftime, Al Jazeera reports.

Victor Osimhen played with a broken arm during the 4-0 loss at Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

The Turkish club confirmed Osimhen’s predicament after the match as they revealed the Super Eagles striker could require surgery.

“After the match, a hospital examination, under the supervision of our medical team, confirmed a fracture of the right forearm, and a cast was applied. A decision regarding a possible surgical procedure will be made in the coming days after further tests.”

Despite their injuries, Galatasaray pushed to advance after winning the first leg 1-0, but Liverpool leveled on aggregate by halftime before scoring three second-half goals to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory.

Mohamed Salah rounded off the scoring, sending the Premier League side into the quarterfinals to face defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Galatasaray’s decision to explore legal options highlights the potential consequences of injuries caused by stadium infrastructure.

If pursued, the case could involve UEFA and English authorities, with the Turkish club seeking financial compensation.

Osimhen spotted in Lagos after injury

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has once again captured the attention of fans, this time not for his exploits on the pitch, but for a surprise appearance in Lagos just hours after a painful UEFA Champions League night.

The Super Eagles striker was spotted cruising through the streets of Victoria Island on Thursday, March 19, in his newly acquired Lamborghini Revuelto, reportedly worth a staggering ₦810 million.

Source: Legit.ng