The UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-legs kick off on Tuesday, April 7, with Real Madrid facing Bayern Munich at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu and Arsenal versus Sporting CP at the Estádio José Alvalade

A Sierra Leonean man popular for giving 15 accurate football predictions has given his predictions for the match-ups involving Arsenal and Real Madrid

His first-leg UEFA Champions League match predictions came minutes before kick-off, and triggered mixed reactions from football fans

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean football lover known for giving 15 accurate predictions, has predicted the likely outcomes of the first-leg fixtures of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

In what is dubbed the 'European Classic', struggling Spanish giants Real Madrid face an in-form German side Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu, while English Premier League leaders Arsenal travel to the José Alvalade stadium to clash with Portuguese side Sporting CP, in two mouth-watering encounters kicking off on Tuesday, April 7.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicts the outcomes of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches. Photo Credit: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, X/@ChampionsLeague

Source: Facebook

UCL: Man's quarter-final first-leg predictions

Taking to his Facebook handle minutes before both games kicked off, Amadu, in a post on April 7, predicted that both matches would end in draws.

According to Amadu, he does not see any team emerging victorious in either matchup.

The man's prediction reads:

"Today's Champions League results will both end in a draw. I don't see any team winning tonight."

His predictions were met with mixed feelings, as football fans shared their thoughts on both fixtures, predicting scorelines and the teams to win.

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicts a stalemate in the first leg of the two UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches. Photo Credit: S. Mellar

Source: Getty Images

See his Facebook post below:

UEFA Champions League quarter-final matches predictions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's predictions ahead of the UCL quarter-final matches below:

Emmanuel Eduwama Deprof said:

"Going to be interesting, Real Madrid might win tonight."

Michael Chukwudi Valentine said:

"Champions League is something else but I don't doubt your predictions."

Terna Joseph said:

"Madrid might lose."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mysterious cat had predicted the outcome of the Real Madrid versus Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League quarter-final match.

UCL: Lookman sends message to Barcelona

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Atletico Madrid star Ademola Lookman had sent a message to Barcelona ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash.

Atletico Madrid eliminated Tottenham Hotspur in the Round of 16, while Barcelona dumped Newcastle to set up a classy encounter in the quarter-final. Both sides have met four times this season, and the Champions League matches over two legs will be their fifth and sixth encounters in all competitions.

Barcelona have won three out of the four matches played so far, two in the league and one in the Copa del Rey. Atletico’s only win was a 4-0 victory, which helped them reach the final. The two sides are now set to meet in the Champions League quarter-final, with the first leg coming up at Camp Nou and the second leg at the Metropolitano.

Source: Legit.ng