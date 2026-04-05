Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is reportedly set to add another defender to his squad ahead of an international friendly in June

Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup despite the increased number of participating teams on the continent

Chelle will lead the three-time AFCON champions to the preliminary round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in September

Nigerian sports journalist Joel Ajayi told Legit.ng that the addition of foreign-born players would boost the quality of the team

The Nigeria Football Federation has begun plans to hold talks with Brentford FC defender Michael Kayode over a potential international switch.

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso overlooked the former Italy U21 player for the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad following their defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina national team in the final on March 31.

His omission from the Italy national team squad has opened the door for Nigeria ahead of high-profile friendlies against Portugal and Poland.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to convince Brentford star Michael Kayode to play for Nigeria. Photo by: Luca Amedeo Bizzarri - FIGC/FIGC.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle to meet Kayode

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle is set to meet with Michael Kayode before the international break in June.

According to ViolaNews, NFF officials are keen to facilitate a one-on-one meeting with the 21-year-old following his impressive performances in the Premier League.

The former Fiorentina player has previously represented Italy at U18, U19 and U21 levels and had expressed his desire to play for the European nation.

However, his continued absence from Gattuso’s plans has created an opportunity for Nigeria to make a move.

Kayode scored the winning goal for Italy in the 2023 UEFA U19 European Championship final and has maintained a steady rise since then.

With his consistent development in England, Nigeria could look to integrate him into the squad, especially with William Troost-Ekong nearing retirement and Semi Ajayi struggling with recurring injuries.

Michael Kayode has been impressive this season for Brentford, playing a total of 30 matches and scoring a goal with six yellow cards, per SofaScore.

Kayode will add value to the team - Ajayi

Nigerian sports journalist Joel Ajayi believes the inclusion of Michael Kayode would strengthen the Super Eagles squad.

Brentford defender Michael Kayode is yet to play for the Italian senior national team despite his current form. Photo by: George Wood.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ajayi noted that foreign-born players have played a crucial role in the national team over the past decade.

He added that Kayode’s experience with Italy’s youth teams would be a valuable asset to the Super Eagles. He said:

"If you look at some of the outstanding players in the current squad, like Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, to mention a few, you’ll see that they are players born outside Africa.

"Michael Kayode is a very experienced player and could be the missing link in our defence following the retirement of Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong."

Chelle in England for Nwaneri

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eric Chelle wanted Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri to represent Nigeria at the international level.

The former Mali coach was optimistic about the former England U-17 player possibly joining the three-time AFCON champions, as the attacking midfielder is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles, despite representing the Three Lions as a junior.

Source: Legit.ng