Jose Peseiro stepped down after guiding the Super Eagles of Nigeria to AFCON 2023 final loss

Peseiro has been unemployed since then despite multiple rumours linking him to different jobs

The Portuguese has opened up on his dream job in his homeland and why he has yet to take new roles

Jose Peseiro has named his dream job and explained why he has remained unemployed months after quitting his role as Super Eagles head coach following AFCON 2023 final loss.

Peseiro was in charge of the Nigerian national team for 22 months and walked away after his contract expired despite efforts from the Nigerian Football Federation to renew it.

The Portuguese manager has yet to take up another job since then, while the Super Eagles have yet to experience stability in management since his departure.

Jose Peseiro names his dream job

Peseiro has opened up on why he is still unemployed despite multiple offers after quitting the Super Eagles job, admitting his dream job will be a bit difficult to land.

“I honestly don’t see myself coaching another team in Portugal, even though there are projects that I’m excited about. So far, it hasn’t happened. I’ve had offers to return to Portugal once again, but I haven’t. It’s not because I don’t like the country or our football,” he told CNN via Ojogo.

“I coached Sporting, FC Porto, Braga, Vitória… In my head, the only thing left was to coach Benfica, but at the moment, it’s very difficult. It doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but it’s very difficult.”

The 64-year-old had not managed in his native Portugal since 2018 when he had short spells with Sporting Lisbon and Vitoria Guimaraes. He has managed Venezuela and Nigeria since then.

Nigeria has yet to experience managerial stability since his departure—Finidi George resigned after two games while an agreement with Bruno Labbadia failed over tax issues, as noted by BBC Sports.

Why Peseiro quit Super Eagles job

Legit.ng reported on why Jose Peseiro quit Super Eagles job after leading the country to a second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The former Sporting Lisbon manager admitted that there was too much stress managing the team, and not even winning the AFCON would have made him stay.

