Former Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, has been appointed as the new manager of Egyptian club Zamalek.

The Portuguese tactician, who parted ways with Nigeria after the expiration of his contract in February 2024, is set to take charge of the Cairo-based club following the departure of Christian Gross.

Zamalek officials have reportedly finalized an agreement with the former Sporting CP manager to take charge following a turbulent few weeks.

Peseiro is expected to arrive in Cairo soon to sign his contract and discuss plans for the team’s future with the club’s executives.

His appointment signals a return to Egyptian football, having previously managed Al Ahly during the 2015/16 season.

Peseiro’s experience and AFCON success

Peseiro brings a wealth of experience to Zamalek, having coached top clubs and national teams worldwide.

The former Super Eagles coach’s managerial career has seen him take charge of prestigious sides such as Porto, Braga, and Al Hilal, as well as leading the Venezuelan national team.

During his tenure with Nigeria, he guided the Super Eagles to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they finished as runners-up.

Despite the team’s impressive performance, his contract was not renewed, prompting his exit in early 2024.

Peseiro’s ability to organize teams and improve performances will be a key asset for Zamalek as they seek domestic and continental success.

Challenges and expectations at Zamalek

Zamalek, one of Africa’s most successful football clubs, has faced challenges in recent seasons, including managerial instability and inconsistent performances.

Peseiro will be tasked with restoring the club’s dominance in Egyptian and African football.

With high expectations from fans and management, the Portuguese coach must quickly adapt to the Egyptian Premier League’s intensity.

His immediate objectives will likely include strengthening the squad, instilling a winning mentality, and competing for both league and CAF Champions League titles.

Jose Peseiro opens up on dream job

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jose Peseiro has named his dream job and explained why he has remained unemployed months after quitting his role as Super Eagles head coach following AFCON 2023 final loss.

Peseiro was in charge of the Nigerian national team for 22 months and walked away after his contract expired despite efforts from the Nigerian Football Federation to renew it.

The Portuguese manager has yet to take up another job since then, while the Super Eagles have yet to experience stability in management since his departure.

