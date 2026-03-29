CAF is in more trouble after Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba resigned amid internal pressure

Mosengo-Omba’s exit comes days after Senegal were stripped of the AFCON 2025 title by the African body

Senegal has filed a protest to CAS challenging the decision of CAF to award the title to Morocco

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been hit by another major shake-up, with Veron Mosengo-Omba stepping down from his role just days after the governing body stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

His resignation comes at a tense moment for African football, with CAF already under heavy scrutiny following its decision to overturn Senegal’s victory and award the title to Morocco.

Veron Mosengo-Omba has officially stepped down as general secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Photo by Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

According to Africa Soccer, Mosengo-Omba confirmed his departure in an official statement released from Cairo, bringing an end to his tenure as CAF’s top administrator.

He cited a desire to focus on personal projects after decades in football administration.

“I have decided to step down… to devote myself to more personal projects,” he said, while also defending his time in office.

The Congolese football administrator’s resignation did not come as a surprise as reports had indicated that members of CAF’s Executive Committee were prepared to push for his removal if he failed to step aside voluntarily.

The decision to resign came during a key executive meeting, suggesting mounting pressure behind the scenes.

Mosengo-Omba under pressure at CAF

The departure also shines a light on deeper governance issues within CAF as Mosengo-Omba had faced criticism for remaining in his position beyond the organisation’s retirement regulations.

Mosengo-Omba’s position had come under increasing scrutiny after he remained in office beyond CAF’s mandatory retirement regulations. Photo by Sia Kambou

Source: Getty Images

Under CAF rules, staff are expected to retire at 63, with only a limited extension permitted.

Mosengo-Omba’s continued stay beyond that period raised concerns among stakeholders about transparency and accountability.

Sources within CAF described the internal atmosphere as strained, with growing dissatisfaction over leadership decisions and administrative practices.

Allegations of favouritism and questions about key appointments further added to the tension.

Despite this, Mosengo-Omba pointed to achievements during his tenure, including increased commercial revenue and structural reforms aimed at improving African football administration.

AFCON decision adds fuel to crisis

The timing of Mosengo-Omba’s resignation has intensified speculation about its link to CAF’s controversial AFCON ruling.

According to Sky Sports, the African football body recently stripped Senegal of their title after ruling that the team forfeited the final by walking off the pitch during a critical moment.

The result was officially recorded as a 3-0 victory for Morocco, overturning Senegal’s 1-0 extra-time win.

The decision sparked widespread backlash, with Senegal launching an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

While CAF has defended its decision as a strict application of competition rules, critics argue that the ruling has damaged the credibility of the tournament and raised further questions about governance within the organisation.

Mosengo-Omba’s close working relationship with Gianni Infantino had also drawn scrutiny in the past, with some observers questioning external influence in CAF’s operations.

Senegal coach sends message to CAF

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Senegal coach Pape Thiaw has delivered a firm message following the Teranga Lions’ controversial Africa Cup of Nations saga, insisting they remain the rightful champions despite CAF’s ruling.

The statement came before Senegal paraded the AFCON trophy in front of thousands of fans at the Stade de France in Paris, a bold show of defiance amid an ongoing legal battle over the title.

Source: Legit.ng