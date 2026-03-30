CAF President Patrice Motsepe has announced an expansion of AFCON from 24 to 28 teams

The African football body says the changes are aimed at preventing controversies like the Senegal-Morocco 2025 final

CAF also confirmed the 2027 AFCON finals in Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will proceed as scheduled

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a major change to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), revealing that the tournament will now feature 28 teams instead of the traditional 24.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe disclosed the decision on Sunday, March 29, following an executive committee meeting in Egypt,

CAF ‌president Patrice Motsepe has confirmed the increase of the Africa Cup of Nations from 24 to 28 teams. Photo by Sayed Hassan

Source: Getty Images

According to Flashscore, Motsepe described it as part of CAF’s commitment to “world-class football” and encouraging the return of top African players from around the globe.

While the exact format for accommodating the four additional teams has not been disclosed, the CAF president stressed that the 2027 finals, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, would proceed as planned.

He further confirmed that another AFCON tournament is scheduled for 2028, after which the continental showpiece will shift to a four-year cycle, similar to the World Cup and other major international competitions.

Why is CAF changing the AFCON format?

CAF’s announcement comes amid heightened scrutiny over its governance and officiating, following the controversial 2025 AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco.

Senegal, who initially won 1-0 in extra time, were stripped of the title after walking off in protest of a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

CAF has been battling a crisis of confidence after its Appeal Board stripped Senegal of the Cup of Nations title. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

The decision sparked outrage across the continent, with football stakeholders questioning CAF’s integrity and disciplinary processes.

Senegal has since appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in a bid to reclaim the trophy, a case that continues to draw international attention.

In light of the fallout, Tribuba reports that Motsepe emphasised that the new changes to tournament statutes and regulations are intended to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

“We are committed to ensuring that African football operates at the highest standard of fairness and transparency,” Motsepe said.

A new era of AFCON begins

The expansion of AFCON to 28 teams by CAF signals a new era for African football, with more nations given the chance to compete on the continental stage.

CAF hopes the increased participation will boost competitive fixtures, elevate the tournament’s prestige, and attract top African players back to the continent.

A more structured calendar, creating opportunities for improved preparation and showcasing talent from emerging football nations, is also expected to be created with the new format.

Though details on how the expanded format will function remain scarce, the announcement represents a bold step by CAF to reshape the Africa Cup of Nations and strengthen its position as a leading global football body.

CAF President sends message to Senegal

In another development, Legit.ng reported that CAF President Patrice Motsepe has sent a message to Senegal after they launched an appeal against the latest judgement by CAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

He refrained from giving a personal opinion on the incident, describing it as irrelevant, but debunked the claims that he is in support of the decision.

Source: Legit.ng